Smoking Hot J-Lo Sizzles In THONG-REVEALING Pants On Set For DJ Khaled Music Vid

Timeless diva Jennifer Lopez has never been shy about showing off her shapely body, as she's proven yet again on the set for a new music video, Jealous, with DJ Khaled.

J-Lo, 49, turned heads in a sizzling-hot outfit consisting of drop-waist grey pants and a white crop top, yet again defying her age and throwing caution to the wind.

The eye-catching part of the ensemble was her matching grey thong, that peeped over the top of her pants in a throwback to a once-major ’90s fashion trend.

She was teetering on high heels mostly hidden by the long hem of her trousers.

In DJ Khaled’s Jealous, "Jenny from the Block" appears alongside Lil Wayne, Chris Brown and Big Sean.



© AP Photo / Scott Roth Jennifer Lopez Stuns Public by Her Half-Naked Cover Shoot (PHOTO)

Sexy Lopez is shown giving Khaled a pep talk in his car before the music starts.

Men in white suits and black ties run beside a white car with a white leather interior that DJ Khaled is eventually revealed to be sitting in.

A dramatic song plays in the background, setting the tone for the action-packed video.

Then, Lopez appears, walking toward the car through the line of men flanking her.

Lopez, rocking an understated simple white t-shirt with numerous gold and silver chains wrapped around her neck, launches into an enthusiastic talk with the artist on how there will always be someone who makes him feel jealous, but how he has to just stay focused and concentrate on what he wants in life.

“Concentrate on what’s important, your family, your son….” the future wife of Alex Rodriguez said, with her sleek long hair swaying in the wind.

“Stop being jealous”, she told him, before telling the driver to go.

The music video then switches gears to show Khaled and Chris Brown rapping, surrounded by sleek cars and stunning women.

Khaled wore a red track suit as he danced around.

Car races begin to unfold before suddenly, Lil Brown makes his way into the video.

Lil Wayne and Khaled are then shown rapping in a field with horses running around them.

Adding even more celeb power to the video, Big Sean then appears on a dock with yachts around him, before climbing onto a speedboat with the guys.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Announce They Are Engaged

Jennifer Lopez has been increasingly making star appearances in other artists' music videos lately.

FN reported that the sleek and slinky star is rumoured to be filming the video for her new single, “Limitless,” from her film “Second Act”.