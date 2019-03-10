Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Announce They Are Engaged

Music icon Jennifer Lopez and retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez have announced on their Instagram accounts that they are engaged after two years of dating.

The two celebrities, who have often been seen together and in love on social media, took to Instagram on Saturday night to share the news, posting similar photos of the huge engagement ring on JLo’s hand. Rodriguez’s post was followed by an excited “She said yes” with a heart emoji.

The pair officially celebrated their two-year anniversary on 4 February, and the former Seattle Mariner, Texas Ranger and New York Yankee shared a heartfelt message to his now-fiancée.

“Only 730 days, which have flown by, but it feels like we have been together forever. We are meant to be, and how much you mean to me cannot be put into words,” A-Rod wrote.

He also hinted at the possibility of engagement in a message on his Instagram Story about soulmates a day before, saying that “a soulmate isn't someone who completes you. No, a soulmate is someone who inspires you to complete yourself. A soulmate is someone who loves you with so much conviction, and so much heart, that it is nearly impossible to doubt just how capable you are of becoming exactly who you have always wanted to be.”

Lopez and A-Rod first met at Shea Stadium in Queens back in 2005, when she stopped to shake the athlete's hand before the first pitch, according to People magazine.