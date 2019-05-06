Register
20:31 GMT +306 May 2019
    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks on stage at the Women In The World Summit in New York

    'Threat to Democracy': Twitter Slams Clinton’s Claim Her Election Was 'Stolen'

    © REUTERS / Brendan McDermid
    US
    112

    Ever since she lost the presidential race in 2016, Hillary Clinton has been relentlessly criticising US President Donald Trump, questioning the legitimacy of his victory. She has repeatedly claimed that Russia meddled in the elections, something that Moscow has consistently denied, pointing to a lack of proof.

    During "An Evening With The Clintons" event in Los Angeles on 4 May, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton complained to the audience that despite all of her efforts to run "the best campaign" in 2016 she still lost, claiming that "the election [was] stolen" from her.

    Hillary Clinton Roasts Trump Over Talk With Putin After Mueller Report Release

    In 2016, she rebuked US President Donald Trump for his statements that the election was rigged against him, claiming that by these words he was "talking down [US] democracy".

    "Every time Donald thinks things are not going in his direction, he claims whatever it is, is rigged against him. That is not the way our democracy works. […]We've had free and fair elections. We've accepted the outcomes when we may not have liked them", she said back in 2016.

    The discrepancy between Clinton's earlier statements and her actions in the last couple of years hasn't eluded netizens, who have suggested that she is now the one who is "talking down democracy".

    Some suggested that she should finally get over her defeat in the 2016 election and stop complaining that it was stolen by someone.

    Many Twitterians reminded her of the scandal regarding the Democratic National Committee server leak that suggested that Clinton herself had stolen 2016 Democratic nomination from another candidate — Bernie Sanders.

    Others stated that she lost to Trump fair and square.

    A large number of netizens agreed, arguing that her campaign was far from being "the best".

    Still, some Twitterians defended Clinton, pointing out that Donald Trump was indeed not too far from losing the presidential race.

    Hillary Clinton speaks during the TIME 100 Summit, in New York, Tuesday, April 23, 2019
    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    White House 'Baffled' by Hillary Clinton's 'Call' on China to Hack Trump

    Following her defeat in 2016, Hillary Clinton has repeatedly claimed that her loss was due to alleged Russian meddling in the elections to ensure Trump's victory. She suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin held a grudge against her and purportedly wanted to have "a puppet as president" in the US.

    Clinton has recently also started using the freshly released Mueller report as proof of her accusations, claiming that it "decisively proves" Russian meddling, although the report at the same time contradicted her claims of possible collusion between Trump's team and Moscow.

    'Hey China' Clinton Mocks Mueller Report Results on TV

    Russia has repeatedly denied accusations that it meddled in the 2016 presidential elections or that it has interfered in any other elections around the world. Moscow has pointed out the lack of proof supporting such claims.

