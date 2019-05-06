'Threat to Democracy': Twitter Slams Clinton’s Claim Her Election Was 'Stolen'

Ever since she lost the presidential race in 2016, Hillary Clinton has been relentlessly criticising US President Donald Trump, questioning the legitimacy of his victory. She has repeatedly claimed that Russia meddled in the elections, something that Moscow has consistently denied, pointing to a lack of proof.

During "An Evening With The Clintons" event in Los Angeles on 4 May, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton complained to the audience that despite all of her efforts to run "the best campaign" in 2016 she still lost, claiming that "the election [was] stolen" from her.

In 2016, she rebuked US President Donald Trump for his statements that the election was rigged against him, claiming that by these words he was "talking down [US] democracy".

"Every time Donald thinks things are not going in his direction, he claims whatever it is, is rigged against him. That is not the way our democracy works. […]We've had free and fair elections. We've accepted the outcomes when we may not have liked them", she said back in 2016.

The discrepancy between Clinton's earlier statements and her actions in the last couple of years hasn't eluded netizens, who have suggested that she is now the one who is "talking down democracy".

Hillary Clinton 2016 — "Donald Trump refused to say that he’d respect the results of this election.

That’s a direct threat to our democracy"



Hillary Clinton 2019 — claims election was stolen from her.



I believe that is a direct threat to our democracy?https://t.co/AIhopNImag — Matthew Wearp (@MatthewWearp) May 6, 2019

Some suggested that she should finally get over her defeat in the 2016 election and stop complaining that it was stolen by someone.

You lost. Even with all your corruption, lies and underhandedness — you lost. Go away and bake cookies for your grandkids



Hillary Clinton suggests election 'stolen' from her, other Dems could suffer same fatehttps://t.co/QGPWul34LY — Scare Crow (@thescarecrow76) May 6, 2019

Many Twitterians reminded her of the scandal regarding the Democratic National Committee server leak that suggested that Clinton herself had stolen 2016 Democratic nomination from another candidate — Bernie Sanders.

The only thing that was stolen — Bernie Sander’s domination by you; state dept emails by you; and much more. There is a reason your public show (I don’t call it as speaking) is losing its audiences and fail to make registrations. US citizens disowned… https://t.co/zWcLbItxHO — Suresh | Social (@suresh4social) May 6, 2019

Wait, I thought that's what she did to Bernie? — Kenneth Brown #TrumpArmy (@sbamacrazy) May 6, 2019

Oh I thought she was referring to #BernieSanders — Misty Night (@MistyNight6) May 6, 2019

Others stated that she lost to Trump fair and square.

#LOL she ran a horrible campaign and lost MI and PA because of it, her and her campaign's ineptitude along with a complicit incompetent DNC leadership set her party as far back as her husband's Presidency propelled it forward, IMO. — Mark B (@markbonaKP82) May 5, 2019

How?! HOW? How was it “stolen”? I drove through the PA countryside and saw 10 to 1 Trump signs. We couldn’t get enough signs and bumper stickers to hand out at the local fair. People were switching their party from D to R. There was momentum and enthusiasm. #HRCNotStolen — Annette Baker (@Annette_Baker) May 5, 2019

A large number of netizens agreed, arguing that her campaign was far from being "the best".

Lol, she thinks she ran a good campaign. — Dave Giglio (@djgiglio) May 6, 2019

"You can run the best campaign"? What a joke. This is only helpful to Republicans. — NADNAR- Not A Democrat Not a Republican (@NADNAR_org) May 6, 2019

Still, some Twitterians defended Clinton, pointing out that Donald Trump was indeed not too far from losing the presidential race.

Just three counties – Macomb County, MI; York County, PA and Waukesha County, WI – elected Donald Trump by 77,000 votes. If those three counties had cast zero votes, Trump would have lost all three states and the election. Kilimnik is a dual Russian-Ukrainian citizen. pic.twitter.com/Z5hIxkbbdl — Susie Smith ☮️ 💙 (@just_susie3) May 6, 2019

Following her defeat in 2016, Hillary Clinton has repeatedly claimed that her loss was due to alleged Russian meddling in the elections to ensure Trump's victory. She suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin held a grudge against her and purportedly wanted to have "a puppet as president" in the US.

Clinton has recently also started using the freshly released Mueller report as proof of her accusations, claiming that it "decisively proves" Russian meddling, although the report at the same time contradicted her claims of possible collusion between Trump's team and Moscow.

Russia has repeatedly denied accusations that it meddled in the 2016 presidential elections or that it has interfered in any other elections around the world. Moscow has pointed out the lack of proof supporting such claims.