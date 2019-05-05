Bill and Hillary Clinton’s Tour Struggles to Attract Audience, Slashes Prices

Tickets to the latest stop on Bill and Hillary Clinton’s speaking tour were going for as little as $20 on the secondary market as the 13-city speaking tour comes to a conclusion.

The best seats in the house at Seattle’s WaMu Theater on Friday could be had for $829, a steep 54% drop from the $1,785 that the former first couple fetched when the tour was announced in early November, the New York Post reported. Organisers had to slash listed prices and offer discount ducats through Groupon to boost sales.

The official prices for Friday’s appearance ranged from $66.50 to $519, the Seattle Times reported.

The couple has been touring around the US with a series of talks, mostly dedicated to the criticism of current US President Donald Trump and the administration’s policies.

“I really believe that we are in a crisis, a constitutional crisis. This is a test for our country,” the former Secretary of State and 2016 presidential candidate said during the latest 90-minute performance, presented as an interview of her and her husband by actor Bradley Whitford.

“These people, they don’t believe the same set of rules apply to them that apply to everyone else,” former US President Bill Clinton said of the Trump administration.