'Hey China' Clinton Mocks Mueller Report Results on TV

Former secretary of state and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton spoke with Rachel Maddow in an interview Wednesday night on MSNBC.

Hillary Clinton mocked the conclusions found by special counsel Robert Mueller during an interview Wednesday night on MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Show.

Clinton flashbacked to the incident when Donald Trump, running against Clinton for presidency at the time, said at a July 2016 news conference: "Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing," in what sounded like a call for foreign help to access Clinton's private emails.

The former secretary of state offered a hypothetical retort to her host: "China, if you're listening, why don't you get Trump's tax returns. I'm sure our media would richly reward you."

Clinton went on to note that Trump had told Mueller the comments were a joke, but added that Russian military intelligence agents, within about five hours, had "targeted Clinton's personal office for the first time" and "sent malicious links targeting 15 email accounts".

The 2016 presidential candidate scornfully pointed out that, in line with the Mueller report, in the hypothetical scenario, if all IRS offices were to be bombarded with sophisticated cyber tools looking for Trump's tax returns and then they start being disclosed, there should be nothing wrong with that.

© AP Photo / Charles Krupa Trump Hints Possible AG Probe Into 'Big, Big' Clinton-Ukraine Collusion Claims

In a sarcastic footnote, Clinton added that it might be good to have a great power contest and get the Chinese in on the side of somebody else.

In written responses to Mueller's investigating team, Donald Trump had said his statement, jokingly addressed to Russia, was made “in jest and sarcastically”, which should have been obvious to “any objective observer”.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation found no evidence of collusion between any member of the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 US presidential elections.

Ahead of the release of the report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, US Attorney General Barr indicated that Mueller did not find evidence that any US citizens were involved in conspiratorial activities with Russian authorities or the Russia-based Internet Research Agency during the 2016 election.

