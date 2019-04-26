Register
03:56 GMT +326 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wave to members of the media after feeding fish at a koi pond at the Akasaka Palace, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Tokyo.

    Trump, Abe Set for White House Talks With N. Korea Topping Agenda

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during bilateral meetings at the White House on Friday are expected to discuss a range of topics including future actions to take towards North Korea following recent developments in denuclearization talks.

    Abe’s trip to the United States comes amid a number of media reports that North Korean officials are not happy with the US negotiations team, and a week after Pyongyang reportedly tested a new tactical weapon.

    "It's an important opportunity for the leaders to exchange views on recent developments with North Korea as well and to coordinate future actions… aimed at achieving the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea," a senior US administration official told reporters during a conference call on Thursday.

    The official said all future actions would also include consultations with US ally South Korea.

    READ MORE: Trump to Visit Japan on May 25-28 for Talks With Abe — White House

    Both leaders will also review recent developments in the Indo-Pacific region and discuss next steps to address any challenges, the official said.

    Trump and Abe are also expected to discuss efforts to enhance trade and investment between the countries, according to the White House.

    In addition, the official added that Trump and Abe will talk about priorities for the G-20 Finance Ministerial that will be held in Osaka, Japan in late June.

    The leader of the DPRK Kim Jong-un arrived in Vladivostok
    © Sputnik / Vitaly Ankov
    Kim: US Acted in 'Bad Faith' in Hanoi
    After the meeting, Abe, Trump and their families will have dinner, an administration official said.

    The two leaders are also scheduled to play golf at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, the Washington Post reported.

    Last June, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Trump during talks in Singapore expressed their commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. 

    In late February, Trump and Kim held their second summit in the Vietnamese capital in an attempt to give the denuclearization process on the Korean Peninsula more momentum. The highly anticipated meeting failed to produce an accord, and the leaders left the summit earlier than planned. Negotiations fell apart after Pyongyang said it wanted Washington to lift all sanctions on the country before it started denuclearizing, to which the United States could not agree.

    Related:

    Japanese PM Abe Hails ‘Constructive’ Talks With Trump Ahead of UN Meetings
    Trump to Meet Abe Amid Concerns Over US Easing 'Max Pressure' on N Korea
    Shinzo Abe's Accidental Somersault on Golf Course With Trump Goes Viral (VIDEO)
    Trump Tells Abe US to Boost Military Capabilities to Counter North Korea
    Tags:
    denuclearization, meeting, Kim Jong-un, Sindzo Abe, Donald Trump, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Japan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse