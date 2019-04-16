Register
16 April 2019
    In this May 25, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO and Harvard dropout Mark Zuckerberg delivers the commencement address at Harvard University commencement exercises in Cambridge, Mass.

    Facebook Planned to Sell Data to Zuckerberg's 'Favourites,' Big Spenders - Leaks

    © AP Photo / Steven Senne
    Mark Zuckerberg and his management team have been reported to use personal data of Facebook users as bargaining chips while negotiating deals with various business partners.

    According to NBC news, who have reportedly seen leaked evidence of questionable business tactics by Facebook leadership, users' information about friends, relationships and photos have all been used as pawns in order to get best deals from the likes of Amazon, as well as smaller start-up companies.

    The large chunk of 4,000 pages of leaked Facebook documents — including emails, webchats, presentations, spreadsheets and meeting summaries — reportedly stem from a lawsuit filed by a  small start-up Six4Three, which sued Facebook in 2015 over the giant's plans to cut off access for Six4Three to some types of user data. In turn, Facebook argued that it was merely considering different business routes.

    In this April 11, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pauses while testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    In this April 11, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pauses while testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington

    The leaked evidence, covering the period of 2011-12015, is said to reveal Facebook's approach to users' data, contradictory to its public statements on data security and sharing with third parties.

    In Amazon's case, Facebook reportedly showed the company extended lenience in providing access to user data. In turn, Facebook had Amazon buy ads on the social media platform, as well as partnering with it on the launch of its Fire smartphone.

    Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg testifies during a US House Committee on Energy and Commerce hearing about Facebook on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, April 11, 2018
    © AFP 2019 / Saul Loeb
    Facebook 15 Years On: How Social Network Alienated People Over Politics & Censorship
    According to reports, Facebook management allocated the users' data to app developers, considered "close" to CEO Mark Zuckerberg or partners who spent money on advertising on the social network. Some companies reportedly shared their data in exchange.

    Facebook has dismissed the allegation it "cherry-picked" partners based on their ad spending or relationship with executives.

    Facebook's history of securing its users privacy is far from pristine. In 2018, the tech giant was embroiled in a scandal, when it was revealed that a London-based political consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica used personal information of millions of users without their consent, with Facebook admitting to have been aware of the breach since 2015.

    READ MORE: Facebook 15 Years On: How the Social Network Became a Powerful Political Tool

