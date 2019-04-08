Register
08 April 2019
    Migrants from Central America are seen before crossing illegally to the US to turn themselves in to request asylum to US Customs and Border Protection officials in El Paso, Texas. File photo

    Rights Groups Target Trump Aides Over 'Zero Tolerance' Policy on Migrant Kids

    © REUTERS / Jose Luis Gonzalez
    This coincided with the one-year anniversary of the so-called “zero tolerance” border policy announced by then-US Attorney General Jeff Sessions in April 2018. Although the policy was finally reversed, it led to the separation of more than 2,000 migrant children from their families at the US-Mexico border, prompting public uproar.

    US immigration and civil rights groups have sent a letter to the chief executives of American companies, urging them not to hire Trump administration officials who were involved in pursuing last year's “zero tolerance” policy which involved the separation of migrant children from their families.

    “Some of these individuals have left the administration in recent months. Regardless of when they leave, they should not be allowed to seek refuge in your boardrooms or corner offices. Allowing them to step off the revolving door and into your welcoming arms should be a nonstarter”, the letter reads.

    READ MORE: Sessions Announces 'Zero-Tolerance' on Illegal US Entry After Surge in Crossings

    As for the blacklist, it includes outgoing Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, former White House chief of staff John Kelly, and Sarah Sanders, the current White House press secretary.

    The letter was inked by a total of 41 immigration and civil rights organisations, including the Southern Poverty Law Centre which has targeted Nielsen in the past.

    The action was organised by the predominantly Democratic public-interest group Restore Public Trust, with its spokesman Karl Frisch describing the letter as a warning to corporations that hire former Trump administration officials.

    READ MORE: Trump Points to 'German Example' as Zero Tolerance Rift Grows

    Speaking to Bloomberg, Frisch underscored that companies “need to think twice about what that will mean for their brand to be associating with somebody who is responsible for one of the most horrific policies this administration put forward and that speaks volumes”.

    Additionally, the immigration and civil rights groups bought an ad in Sunday’s edition of the New York Times newspaper which reads “Attention Corporate America: Don’t let hate into your boardroom” and features a MAGA-like hat emblazoned with the slogan “Put Kids In Cages”.

    US President Donald Trump takes the cap off a pen to sign an executive order to start the Mexico border wall project at the Department of Homeland Security facility in Washington, DC, on January 25, 2017.
    © AFP 2019 / Nicholas Kamm
    Trump Says He Can Close US-Mexico Border in ‘a Day’
    In April 2018, the White House announced its “zero tolerance” policy, promising to pursue criminal charges to the fullest extent of the law against those who cross the US-Mexico border without the correct documentation.

    Since then, almost 2,000 immigrant children were forcibly separated from their parents between 19 April and 31 May, prompting harsh criticism from rights groups and lawmakers from both the Democratic and Republican parties.

    In late June of that year, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to scrap the “zero tolerance” policy.

