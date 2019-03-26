Register
05:45 GMT +326 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Prototypes of border wall sit behind the bars of the current border wall, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, seen from Tijuana, Mexico

    Pentagon Authorizes $1 Billion for Trump's Border Wall - Reports

    © AP Photo / Gregory Bull
    US
    Get short URL
    120

    The US Department of Defence has authorized $1 billion of funding for the construction of Trump's much-anticipated wall on the US-Mexico border, AFP reported Monday.

    Acting Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan said Monday, cited by AFP, he had authorized funding to build part of the wall along the US-Mexico border. In particular, Shanahan "authorized the commander of the US Army Corps of Engineers to begin planning and executing up to $1 billion in support to the Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Patrol", a Pentagon statement said as quoted by AFP.

    The Department of Homeland Security has asked the DoD to build 57 miles (92 kilometers) of 18-foot (5.5-meter) fencing, build and improve roads, and install lighting to support Trump's emergency declaration as concerns the border, according to AFP. Last week, the DoD said it had identified $12.8 billion in possible funding that could be used to fulfill Trump's call to construct a border wall.

    In February, Congress passed a bipartisan appropriations bill that provided the Trump administration with $1.375 billion for a border wall, which was short from the initial $5.7 billion requested by the president. In turn, US President Donald Trump declared a national emergency last month to free up to $8 billion in federal funding to build a wall on the US border with Mexico. Trump has repeatedly said the border is needed to prevent criminals and terrorists from pouring into the United States.

    READ MORE: Prof Explains Why There's Going to Be US-Mexico Border Wall Construction Delay

    Meanwhile, the US House of Representatives is scheduled to hold a vote on Tuesday on whether to override Trump's veto of legislation that would have ended his national emergency declaration over border security.

    A razor-wire-covered border wall separates the United States, at left, from Mexico east of Nogales, Ariz
    © AP Photo / Charlie Riedel
    Southern Cash: Alabama Bill Would Let Taxpayers Send Refunds to Mexican Border Wall Fund
    “On March 26, the House will once again act to protect our Constitution and our democracy from the President’s emergency declaration by holding a vote to override his veto”, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the release.

    Trump issued the first veto of his presidency on March 15, striking down a Congress resolution to end his national emergency, which passed with bipartisan support in both chambers.

    The US Senate passed the joint resolution with a 59-41 vote on 14 March, while the House passed the resolution with a 245-182 vote on 27 February. The attempt to override Trump’s veto is reportedly expected to fail in the House after only 13 Republicans joined their Democratic colleagues in last month’s vote to block the president’s emergency declaration. Democrats, however, would need more than 50 Republicans to vote against Trump to override his veto.

    READ MORE: Trump Signs National Emergency to Fund Border Wall, Says He's Likely Be Sued

    US Immigration and Customs Enforcement
    © AP Photo / ICE
    ‘Virtual Wall’ Already Exists on US-Mexico Border Courtesy of Trump’s Approach
    "Whether we can succeed with the number of votes is not the point. We are establishing the intent of Congress", Pelosi said at a press event. In order to override a presidential veto, a two-thirds majority is required in each congressional chamber. Neither the House nor the Senate appear to have enough votes to reach that threshold.

    Trump’s disagreements with the Democrats on the border wall issue have already resulted in a record 35-day government shutdown that ended in January.

    Related:

    Alabama Bill Would Let Taxpayers Send Refunds to Mexican Border Wall Fund
    "The Wall Works", US Border Patrol Has Supported It for 3 Decades - Fed Agent
    Prof Explains Why There's Going to Be US-Mexico Border Wall Construction Delay
    Tags:
    border wall, funding, Pentagon, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girls Wearing National Outfits During Celebrations of Nowruz at Astana Expo in Nur-Sultan
    Kazakhstan's Bright Festivity: Girls Donning National Outfits Stun With Beauty
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse