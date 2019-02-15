Trump Says Will Sign National Emergency to Fund Border Wall, Likely Be Sued

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will sign a national emergency declaration to fund a border wall on the US-Mexico border.

"I am going to be signing a national emergency," Trump, as he claimed illegal immigration marked "an invasion of our country."

Trump also said that he would likely be sued for declaring the national emergency, adding that he would be successful in court.

At the same, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said that Trump had the authority to bypass Congress in order to secure funds to build the wall.

"It actually presents zero precedent. This is authority is given to the president in law already," Mulvaney told reporters during a press briefing.

By declaring a national emergency, Trump will be able to tap certain Pentagon funds, including its military construction and counter-narcotics budgets.

Another senior administration official said the White House plans to build 243 miles of steel barrier along the border with Mexico.

The day before, NBC News reported that Trump expected to receive up to $8 billion additionally for the construction of the wall on the border with Mexico through declaring a state of emergency.

Declaring the state of emergency will allow the president to redirect funds from ministries bypassing congressional approval.

On Relations With China

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that China and the United States are closer than ever before to secure a new trade deal between the world's two largest economies.

"We are working very closely with China and President Xi [Jinping]," Trump said during a press conference at the White House. "We are a lot closer than we ever were in this country with having a real trade deal."

On North Korea

According to Trump, Russia is helping the United States on the North Korean issue.

"China has been helping us and Russia has been helping us," Trump told reporters at the White House.

