Register
22:02 GMT +319 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this June 1, 2018, file photo, children hold signs during a demonstration in front of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices in Miramar, Fla. The Trump administration's move to separate immigrant parents from their children on the U.S.-Mexico border has turned into a full-blown crisis in recent weeks

    Trump Points to 'German Example' as Zero Tolerance Rift Grows

    © AP Photo / Wilfredo Lee
    US
    Get short URL
    130

    The current US administration has been facing a massive backlash over the recent separation of some 2,000 children from their families at the border, as the latter were deported from America. President Donald Trump launched a Twitter tirade to blame Democrats for having failed to revise laws earlier.

    “If you don’t have Borders, you don’t have a Country!” – that’s the latest message to have hit Twitter from Donald Trump, who’s been on the defensive ever since he took a hardline stance on undocumented families crossing the US-Mexico border.

    READ MORE: We Should Copy Trump on Migrants

    Outrage has even been coming from his fellow Republicans after the Department of Homeland Security unveiled Monday that over the past month, more than 2,300 children were taken from their parents at the southern border, at a rate of about 70 kids per day.

    Bipartisan Criticism

    A number of renowned politicians, both Democrats and Republicans, have largely condemned the ongoing heist at the US’ southern border. Some of them have followed the president’s lead and taken to Twitter to express their outrage, including Republican Senator John McCain:

    The US Representative for Michigan’s 6th congressional district, Fred Upton, also posted a barrage of tweets, urging to put an end to “this ugly and inhumane practice.”

    Senator Susan Collins of Maine has also spoken out against the policy:

    The House of Representatives Democratic Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who is an outspoken critic of Trump, has also lambasted the US administration and stated that the current family separation policy leaves a “dark stain on our nation.”

    “President Trump’s family separation policy leaves a dark stain on our nation. Ripping vulnerable little children away from their parents is an utter atrocity that debases America’s values and our legacy as a beacon of hope, opportunity and freedom,” she said in a statement, adding that such measures were illegal. “For him to blame Democrats is yet another sign of pathological need to distract and divert attention for his constant trampling over the law.”

    Since the adoption of the ”zero tolerance” policy, all those entering the US illegally have been facing immediate detention and prosecution, while all minors, who cannot be put in federal jails under US law, have thus been forcibly separated from their parents and placed in shelters instead.

    Change the Laws

    Trump himself has so far been standing by the choice to come through on his campaign promises and crack down on illegal migration. The US president referred to the ongoing migration crisis in Europe as an example in a bid to swing public opinion, as well as crime rates in Germany, which have been on the rise “since the migrants were let in.”

    He yet again called for a change in the current legislation while also taking a swing at the previous “weak” and “ineffective” Democratic administration, questioning their motives for opposing his policies.

    Earlier at the White House, Trump re-pledged his commitment not to allow the US to become a “migrant camp.”

    “The United States will not be a migrant camp and it will not be a refugee holding facility. You look at what’s happening in Europe, you look at what’s happening in other places – we can’t allow that to happen to the United States. Not on my watch.”

    ‘Zero-Tolerance’ Policy Was a Simple Decision

    In the meantime, partisan politicians have been gathering behind the ”zero tolerance” initiative as well.

    READ MORE: Not 'Same Model of Civilization': France Slams Trump's Immigration Policy

    Vocally backing the president, Republican Senator Steve King dismissed any “concentration camps” references towards the detention centers, where the migrant minors are being placed.

    “They did set up chain link panels inside to divide people so they could keep boys away from girls. But they also air-conditioned that whole building and they had coaches in there they were playing soccer. […] These are children that are cared for with better care than they get in their home country. They get a warm and a comfortable place to sleep, they get medical care like a lot of kids in this country don’t get, they get three squares a day. They get exercise fresh air,” King said.

    Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen also stood by the Trump administration as she claimed that the practice of separating families was not created in 2018:

    “We have a long-existing policy multiple administrations have followed that outline when we may take action to protect children: we will separate those who claim to be a parent and child if we cannot determine a familial or custodial relationship exists,” she told a press conference, arguing that children are not being used as a leverage to force Congress to pass immigration reform.

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who is said to have been the architect of the zero tolerance policy, also urged Congress to take action.

    "We do not want to separate parents from their children," he said. "If we build the wall, if we pass legislation to end the lawlessness, we won't face these terrible choices."

    And according to Trump’s senior adviser Stephen Miller, the zero-tolerance policy was a “simple decision.”

    ”No nation can have the policy that whole classes of people are immune from immigration law or enforcement. It was a simple decision by the administration to have a zero tolerance policy for illegal entry, period. The message is that no one is exempt from immigration law,” he told The New York Times.

    Republicans to Vote for Legislation to Stop Separation

    House Republicans are set to vote on two immigration bills this week, including a hardline version, which will give temporary status to the recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, make cuts to legal immigration and boost interior enforcement, and a compromise bill, which envisages legal status for the so-called Dreamers, funding for border security, an end to the diversity visa lottery and curbing family-based legal immigration.

    An international air traveler (r) clears US Customs and Border Protection declarations to enter the United States in the US Customs and Immigration area at Dulles International Airport(IAD) , December 21, 2011 in Sterling, Virgina, near Washington, DC
    © AFP 2018 / PAUL J. RICHARDS
    US Authorities Split 2,000 Children From Parents During Illegal Border Entries
    During his appearance on “Fox & Friends,” the president sent mixed signals about which bill he would support, having sparked chaos on Capitol Hill when he said he would not sign “the more moderate” legislation.

    After a day full of confusion, the White House clarified that President Trump backed both immigration bills despite his initial remarks.

    Last month, Democrats in both chambers sought to push through legislation to put an end to family separation, with senators signing on to the “Keep Families Together Act,” while two similar bills were introduced in the House – the Help Separated Families Act of 2018 and the HELP Separated Children Act.

    It’s All About the Children

    Even though unauthorized border crossings have always been illegal, it is the kids that have sparked the ongoing backlash, since the Trump administration has introduced the practice of separating minors from their parents.

    READ MORE: 'Not Now, Not Ever': Mexico's Leader Responds to Trump's Border Wall Remark

    Back in 2005, the George W. Bush administration launched Operation Streamline, aimed at prosecuting all illegal immigrants, except for adults with kids. A similar pattern was used by the Obama administration, which did not separate families, detaining them together in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody instead.

    In this April 29, 2018 file photo, a member of the Central American migrant caravan, holding a child, looks through the border wall toward a group of people gathered on the U.S. side, as he stands on the beach where the border wall ends in the ocean, in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday, April 29, 2018
    © AP Photo / Hans-Maximo Musielik, File
    Trump Announces He 'Started the Wall'
    The DACA federal program was introduced in 2012 under the Obama administration to provide temporary residency, as well as the right to study and work in America to undocumented migrants brought to the United States illegally as children, also referred to as “Dreamers.”

    Notwithstanding, the initial intent to deter the illegal migrants from crossing the US-Mexico border and the adoption of the zero-tolerance policy, the migration influx has remained high.

    As border agents reportedly arrested over 50,000 immigrants in May, while over 2,000 children were taken from their parents, President Trump announced the beginning of the construction of a wall on the southern border to halt the migration flow.

    Related:

    No Borders, No Country!: Trump Tweets Amid Migration Row
    US States Sue Trump Administration to Remove DACA Migration Program - Reports
    New Zealand's Prime Minister 'Infuriated' by Comparison to Trump Over Migration
    Trump Warns Mexico About NAFTA Withdrawal If Illegal Migration Issue Not Tackled
    Tags:
    illegal migrants, migration policy, dreamers, DACA, Republican Party (United States), Democratic Party (United States), Barack Obama, Stephen Miller, Kirstjen Nielsen, Steve King, Jeff Sessions, Nancy Pelosi, Susan Collins, Fred Upton, John McCain, Donald Trump, Mexico, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Gettin’ Cheeky With It: Fans Paint Faces With World Cup Countries' Flags
    Gettin' Cheeky With It: Fans Paint Faces With World Cup Countries' Flags
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse