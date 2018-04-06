Register
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about his role in the firing of James Comey, his Russian contacts during the campaign and his decision to recuse from an investigation into possible ties between Moscow and associates of President Donald Trump.

    Sessions Announces 'Zero-Tolerance' on Illegal US Entry After Surge in Crossings

    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    US
    0 20

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Attorney General Jeff Sessions told all US Attorney offices along the southwest border of a new "zero-tolerance" policy for those entering the US after the Department of Homeland Security reported a 203 percent rise in illegal border crossings during the month of March, the Department of Justice said in a press release.

    "Attorney General Jeff Sessions today notified all US Attorney’s Offices along the Southwest Border of a new ‘zero-tolerance policy’ for offenses under 8 U.S.C. § 1325(a), which prohibits both attempted illegal entry and illegal entry into the United States by an alien," the release said.

    Those who prosecute people who illegally cross the US-Mexican border need to escalate their efforts, Sessions is quoted as saying in the release.

    READ MORE: WATCH Hundreds of Mexican Migrants Proceed to US Border Despite Trump's Order

    "To those who wish to challenge the Trump administration’s commitment to public safety, national security and the rule of law, I warn you: illegally entering this country will not be rewarded, but will instead be met with the full prosecutorial powers of the Department of Justice," Sessions added.

    Border Patrol agents patrol the United States-Mexico Border wall during Opening the Door Of Hope/Abriendo La Puerta De La Esparana at Friendship Park in San Ysidro, California on Saturday, November 19, 2016
    © AFP 2018/ Sandy Huffaker
    ‘Next Step is Military on the Street’: Sending National Guard to US Border With Mexico a Dangerous Move
    On Thursday, President Donald Trump told reporters that between 2,000 and 4,000 members of the National Guard will be deployed to the US border with Mexico in order to support Border Patrol agents until a wall is built between the two countries. 

    On Wednesday, organizers of the so-called caravan, a stream of Central American migrants crossing Mexico towards the US border, announced that they would end their journey in Mexico City because the size of the group made it too difficult to travel. However, according to some estimations about 200 people will make their journey to the US border.

    Caravans have become an annual event aimed at grabbing the attention of the world community to the problems in their native countries.

