White House Confirms Trump to Deploy US National Guard to Mexican Border

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump is planning to deploy the US National Guard to the Mexican border to stem the flow of illegal immigrants and violent gangs, the White House said in a statement.

"Today, he [Trump] received a follow up briefing to discuss his administration’s [immigration] strategy, which includes the mobilization of the National Guard," the statement said on Tuesday.

The move is part of the administration’s plan to address "the growing influx of illegal immigration, drugs and violent gang members from Central America," according to the statement.

© East News/ Eduardo Verdugo/AP/MXEV115 Drug Cartels Use Undocumented Migrants to Distract Patrols at US-Mexico Border

Trump has vowed to crack down on illegal immigration and build a wall along the US-Mexico border to prevent illegal entry in the United States.

Earlier, Mexico officially asked Donald Trump for clarification on his remarks earlier on Tuesday that he wants the military to guard the US-Mexico border.

"The Mexican government has formally asked for clarification of the president's statements, both through the State Department and the Homeland Security Department," Mexican Ambassador to the United States Geronimo Gutierrez told CNN International. "I do expect that in the next few hours, we will get clarification on this issue."