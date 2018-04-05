WATCH Hundreds of Mexican Migrants Proceed to US Border Despite Trump's Order

Central American migrants crossing Mexico towards the US border called "caravans" have become an annual event aimed at grabbing the attention of the world community to the problems in their native countries. This year the caravan turned out to be at the heart of the US debate on immigration.

Organizers of the caravan announced on Wednesday that they would end their journey in Mexico City because the size of the group made it too difficult to travel, according to media reports, which was welcomed by US President Donald Trump, who praised Mexico for stopping more than 1,000 Central American immigrants from reaching the US-Mexico border.

However, according to some estimations about 200 people will make their journey to the US border.

Over the past few days, Trump has threatened the caravan in Twitter messages multiple times and has also signed a proclamation requesting that governors of states bordering Mexico send National Guard troops to patrol the border.