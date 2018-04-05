WATCH Hundreds of Mexican Migrants Proceed to US Border Despite Trump's Order

Organizers of the caravan announced on Wednesday that they would end their journey in Mexico City because the size of the group made it too difficult to travel, according to media reports, which was welcomed by US President Donald Trump, who praised Mexico for stopping more than 1,000 Central American immigrants from reaching the US-Mexico border.
Over the past few days, Trump has threatened the caravan in Twitter messages multiple times and has also signed a proclamation requesting that governors of states bordering Mexico send National Guard troops to patrol the border.
The Caravan is largely broken up thanks to the strong immigration laws of Mexico and their willingness to use them so as not to cause a giant scene at our Border. Because of the Trump Administrations actions, Border crossings are at a still UNACCEPTABLE 46 year low. Stop drugs!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 5, 2018
