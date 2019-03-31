Facebook CEO Calls on Governments to Be More Active in Regulating Internet

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said governments should play a more active role in regulating the Internet to let people express themselves and protect them from harmful content.

"I believe we need a more active role for governments and regulators. By updating the rules for the internet, we can preserve what’s best about it — the freedom for people to express themselves and for entrepreneurs to build new things — while also protecting society from broader harms", Zuckerberg wrote in an article.

He said new regulation in four areas, including harmful content, election integrity, privacy and data portability, was needed.

"It’s impossible to remove all harmful content from the internet, but when people use dozens of different sharing services — all with their own policies and processes — we need a more standardized approach", Zuckerberg stressed.

Earlier this week, Facebook announced a ban on "praise, support and representation of white nationalism and white separatism", which the social network company said would be enforced next week.

The statement came after Facebook live-streaming was used during the 15 March attacks on two mosques in New Zealand, which killed 50 people.

Facebook also promised to get better at automatically finding and removing hate content and connect those searching for terms associated with white supremacy to resources focused on helping them leave behind hate groups.