Nebraska Man Arrested After Facebook Detects Him Sharing Underage Porn - Reports

According to a newspaper, Dovon C. Pugh was arrested after the social media platform sent information about suspicious activity to the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.

Police have arrested a 28-year-old man in Lincoln, Nebraska, and charged him with first-degree sexual assault and possession of child pornography after Facebook detected a suspicious video between him and a 15-year-old girl, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

The girl told police that she knew the man by a different name on Facebook, adding that after the sex he sent her a video of it.

© REUTERS / Regis Duvignau/Illustration Facebook Set to Combat 'Revenge Porn' Through New AI Technology

Police later tracked that fake account to Pugh's residence and arrested the man on 20 March.

The investigators also noticed that the girl had told her real age to the suspect before they had sex, which has been confirmed by their messages on Facebook.