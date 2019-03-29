Register
17:59 GMT +329 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, photo, a woman carries a fire extinguisher past the logo for Google at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai

    EU Copyright Law to Come at Price for Google, Facebook, and End Users – Scholars

    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    On 26 March, the European Parliament voted in favour of a new copyright law that will make high-tech giants like Google and Facebook responsible for copyright infringements by their users, among other issues. Speaking to Sputnik, lawyers and cyber experts shared their opinion of the EP’s latest effort to bring tech giants under control.

    "The vote in the European Parliament represents a major milestone in the development of EU copyright law, which has not been subject to major changes like this since the InfoSoc Directive in 2001", Alastair Shaw, counsel at Hogan Lovells and Morten Petersenn, told Sputnik, commenting on the new copyright law.

    He stressed, however, that the directive "leaves a lot of question marks".

    Shaw focused on a provision saying "that the Commission must issue guidance on the application of, and specifically the limitation of liability regime".

    "This practice-oriented document will be interesting, as it should contain more precise suggestions of technical solutions to comply with the limitation of liability regime, but it will not be binding on the CJEU, leaving uncertainty for both content sharing platforms and rightholders", Shaw pointed out.

    Additionally, the lawyer turned the spotlight on the legislation's vague language, suggesting that  national courts, and ultimately the CJEU, will have to clarify "what amounts to 'best efforts' in relation to the various obligations on content sharing services" and "which services fall within the definition of an online content sharing service".

    New Copyright Law May Trigger Litigation

    Ahead of the vote, more than 5 million users signed an online petition trying to prevent the directive from passing, as it could potentially violate their freedom of speech and expression.

    Google
    CC0
    EU Regulators Fine Google Over Dominance in Online Ads
    Pierluigi Paganini, chief technology officer at CSE and member at ENISA Threat Landscape Stakeholder Group, did not rule out that regular users may try to challenge the directive in court.

    "I'm very concerned for the Article 13 that obliges tech companies such as Google and Facebook to be accountable for the distribution of copyrighted material posted on their platform without a proper license", he highlighted.

    Paganini explained that the problem is that these platforms "are not ready to properly filter the content". According to him, "this lack of granular control could result in the automatic ban of certain types of content due to the implementation of filters, a circumstance that represents a serious threat to creativity and freedom of expression".

    Neil Brown, director at Decoded.Legal, a UK firm specialising in advising, telecoms, and technology, echoed Paganini by saying that one might see "litigation relating to this" launched by digital rights organisations, or affected platforms, rather than individual ends users.

    "It is indeed possible that this will be on the basis that the measure is an unlawful interference with Article 11 of the Charter of Fundamental Rights, which establishes a freedom to receive and impart information", he stressed. "By the same token, Article 17 affords protection for intellectual property, so expect strong arguments on both fronts".

    New Law May Lead to Blocking 'Entirely Lawful Material'

    Previously, some European countries took steps to impose restrictions on US-based companies. In particular, in January 2019, France fined Google €50 million for violating the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Later, Paris introduced a 3 percent digital tax on Google, Amazon, and Facebook.

    The question then arises as to whether it will affect US-EU trade relations.

    Facebook
    CC0
    Trump Administration Sues Facebook Over 'Discriminatory Housing Ads'
    "I don't believe that the law will have a significant impact on the trade", Paganini responded.

    The cyber expert specified that the real problem "is related to the effort that is requested to these firms to implement the necessary measures to prevent the publication of copyrighted content".

    However, Paganini believes that tech giants like Google and Facebook "are in some way already prepared [for] the application of the law", adding that "the activities requested [of] them has a cost".

    "The first impact is of the overall costs of the companies and, of course, [it has] a side effect on their model of business", he suggested. "Companies are forced to implement new checks, this means supplementary costs to face, and to do this companies have to review their business model in order to generate new revenues. I'm sincerely concerned about who will really sustain the supplementary costs and how. Who will pay [for] the technologies and the resources involved to check hundreds of billions of social media/forum posts and video uploads?"

    Amazon logo
    © AFP 2019 / EMMANUEL DUNAND
    France Hits Google, Amazon, Facebook with 3% Digital Tax
    Having said that "[on] the Internet everything has a price and nothing is for free", the cyber expert predicted that it would be end users once again who would "pay the consequences in terms of cost of services and quality of them".

    For his part, Brown highlighted that "the demands of this article [Article 13] will be particularly challenging for smaller platforms, but they are not easy for large platforms either", foreseeing that one "will see the blocking of entirely lawful material as a consequence [of the new directive]".

    The views and opinions expressed by the speakers do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'Committed to US Military': Trump Says Google CEO Doesn't Support China
    Top US General Warns China Will Try to Steal Google's AI, Other Advanced Tech
    EU Regulators Fine Google Over Dominance in Online Ads
    Google to Axe Its Inbox App as Part of Major Redesign
    Google Forced to Drop Christian Ad on LGBT Over Internal Backlash – Report
    Tags:
    copyright infringement, copyright, litigation, law, tax, Google, Facebook, Europe, United Kingdom, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 23 - 29 March
    This Week in Pictures: 23 - 29 March
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse