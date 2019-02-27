Register
01:39 GMT +327 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia

    US Aim in Venezuela is Regime Change, Including Military Option - Russian Envoy

    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (320)
    3102

    Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said Tuesday at the UNSC meeting that the United States has aimed to change the regime in the crisis-torn Venezuela.

    Russian Envoy to the UN also called Tuesday on all countries at the UN Security Council to oppose military intervention in Venezuela, stressing that country's sovereignty should be respected.

    "We beseech all states in the region regardless of political affiliations to firmly voice… a rejection of threat and use of force", Nebenzia said Tuesday.

    Moreover, Nebezia said Tuesday that Venezuela's assets should be unblocked. "It is necessary to provide opportunities and unblock opportunities for Caracas to carry out payments for the delivery of food and medicine", Nebenzia said on Tuesday.

    READ MORE: 'US Seems Very Intense on Advancing a Military Solution in Venezuela' — Prof

    Nebenzia added the United States and the United Kingdom have recently stolen $30 billion from Venezuela in oil and assets.

    Venezuela is currently going through a political crisis. The United States has imposed numerous rounds of sanctions on Venezuela amid the political turmoil in the country. In January, Washington blocked around $7 billion in assets belonging to Venezuela's state oil firm PDVSA. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro slammed the restrictions, comparing them to illegal seizing.

    Earlier on Tuesday, US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams said the United States is preparing more sanctions against Caracas and will announce them this week and next week.

    READ MORE: US Spy Plane Reportedly Spotted Over Venezuela as Maduro Warns of Risk of War

    On 5 January, lawmaker Juan Guaido was elected as the president of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, which all other government branches have been refusing to recognize since 2016.

    A supporter of Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido holds a flag
    © REUTERS / Manaure Quintero
    Dialogue Can Stop US Invasion From Plunging Venezuela Into Bloody War - Analysts
    On 23 January, two days after the Venezuelan Supreme Court annulled his election, Guaido declared himself the country's "interim president." Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who was sworn in for his second presidential term on 10 January after winning the May election, which part of the opposition boycotted, qualified Guaido's move as an attempt to stage a coup orchestrated by Washington.

    Moreover, Guaido conspired with the United States to try and force unauthorized humanitarian aid across Venezuela's borders on Saturday. The move led to border clashes and prompted Caracas to sever diplomatic and political relations with neighboring Colombia.

    On Monday, in the wake of the failure to deliver aid to Venezuela, US officials called for a UN Security Council meeting.

    WATCH: Situation on Venezuela-Colombia Border After Lima Group Talks

    Russia had prepared its own draft document in support of Venezuela, calling on UN member-states to halt attempts to intervene in the Latin American country’s foreign affairs and stressing the need for a peaceful settlement to the crisis.

    Russia, China, Cuba, Iran, Turkey and a number of other states reaffirmed their support for constitutionally elected Maduro as Venezuela’s only legitimate president after the United States and several allies recognized Guaido.

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (320)

    Related:

    US to Announce More Venezuela Sanctions This Week - Special Envoy
    Dialogue Can Stop US Invasion From Plunging Venezuela Into Bloody War - Analysts
    'US Seems Very Intense on Advancing a Military Solution in Venezuela' - Prof
    Tags:
    regime change, crisis, sanctions, UN Security Council (UNSC), UN, Vassily Nebenzia, United States, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2019
    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of 2019 Awards
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse