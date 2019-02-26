WATCH Situation on Venezuela-Colombia Border After Lima Group Talks

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro recently announced that Caracas had severed ties with Colombia after clashes on the border between opposition protesters and Venezuelan police.

The situation in Venezuela remains explosive, with the Washington-backed opposition led by Juan Guaido seeking to oust President Nicolas Maduro. The country's political and economic crisis has been exacerbated by constant financial pressure from the US.

In one of his latest statements, Maduro stressed that the Venezuelan government will independently deal with the problems that the country is currently facing.

The day before, representatives of Lima Group countries gathered in Bogota to discuss the current situation in Venezuela. Most of the organisation's member countries are backing opposition leader Guaido. US Vice President Mike Pence has also arrived in Bogota to attend the talks.

