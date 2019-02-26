Register
18:26 GMT +326 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    USAF RC135W Rivet Joint

    US Spy Plane Reportedly Spotted Over Venezuela as Maduro Warns of Risk of War

    CC BY 2.0 / John5199 / USAF RC135W Rivet Joint
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (315)
    0 08

    The developments come after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro claimed in an interview with ABC News on Monday that the United States is trying to "fabricate a crisis" to start a war in South America.

    In the past few days, US reconnaissance aircraft have made an increased number of flights in international airspace off the coast of Venezuela in a bid to obtain classified information, the unnamed defence sources told CNN on Tuesday.

    The sources did not detail which US spy planes were being used for the mission, but unconfirmed social media reports identified one of the aircraft as a USAF Boeing RC-135V.

    READ MORE: 'People Worldwide Will Rise' to Defend Venezuela if US 'Empire' Invades — Maduro

    The aircraft reportedly flew off Venezuelan cost for six hours to gather information on the country's missile defence systems, including the sophisticated Russian-made air defences S-300.

    The alleged flyovers came after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro blamed the United States for trying “to fabricate a crisis to justify political escalation and military intervention in Venezuela to bring a war to South America”.

    Speaking to ABC News on Monday, Maduro also said that US President Donald Trump needs to fix his policy over Venezuela, adding that he is ready for a direct dialogue with Washington and that “the Cold War should stay behind”.

    READ MORE: Maduro Accuses US of Using Humanitarian Crisis as Cover for Military Plans

    A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holding a copy of the Venezuelan constitution and flags of Venezuela and Cuba, takes part in a gathering in support of his government outside the Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela January 26, 2019
    © REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins
    US Maintains Intense Pressure on Venezuela, Issues Fresh Sanctions on Country's Officials
    Last week, Trump stressed that “all options are on the table” when it comes to resolving the ongoing political standoff in Venezuela which escalated on 23 January, when opposition leader and President of the National Assembly Juan Guaido declared himself the interim president of the Latin American country.

    Shortly after the United States and its several allies recognised Guaido, Maduro, for his part, accused Washington of trying to orchestrate a coup in his country. Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia and a number of other states reaffirmed their support for constitutionally elected Maduro as Venezuela’s only legitimate president.

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (315)

    Related:

    Venezuela Builds Up Troops on Border With Colombia For Security Reasons
    Guaido Claims Humanitarian Aid Crossed From Brazil Into Venezuela
    'I'm Governing and Will Continue Governing’ Venezuela - Maduro
    US Aid Deliveries to Venezuela Pursuing Political Goals - Foreign Minister
    Tags:
    reconnaissance, information, spy plane, crisis, Nicolas Maduro, United States, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2019
    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of 2019 Awards
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse