Maduro Joins Signature Collection Campaign Against Possible US Intervention

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday joined a campaign to collect signatures on a letter to US President Donald Trump against the possible US intervention in Venezuela, as aired by Maduro’s Periscope channel.

On Sunday, Trump said that the military intervention aimed at settling the current political conflict in Venezuela was "an option." Maduro has lashed out at his US counterpart suggesting that Washington sought to appropriate Venezuela’s oil assets. The campaign to collect signatures was launched on Wednesday. The letter is expected to be subsequently sent to the White House.

On Thursday, Maduro came to Plaza Bolivar in Caracas, where one of the signature collection centres was set up, accompanied by his spouse Cilia Flores. Both have put their signatures on the letter to Trump.

The campaign aims to collect at least 10,000 signatures against the US intervention in Venezuela.

In January, Juan Guaido, the speaker of the Venezuelan opposition-controlled National Assembly, proclaimed himself Venezuela’s interim president, contesting Maduro's re-election last year. The opposition leader was recognized by the United States and some other countries. Russia and China, as well as several other nations, have backed Maduro as the country's legitimate president and demanded respect for the principle of non-interference in Venezuela's internal affairs.

On Monday, a number of EU member states individually recognized Guaido as Venezuela's acting leader after the Venezuelan authorities failed to organize a new presidential election in the country within an eight-day period set by the EU states. EU countries were expected to recognize Guaido in a joint statement, but Italy vetoed the motion.