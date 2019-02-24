Twitter Explodes as Trump Gets Two Razzies for Worst Actor & Screen Combo

US President Donald Trump has received two Razzies: one for Worst Actor for his “role” in the documentaries “Death of a Nation” and “Fahrenheit 11/9”, and one for Worst Screen Combo for the duo with his “self-perpetuating pettiness”.
Some social media users believe that Trump deserved the mock prize, saying that his “failure knows no bounds”:
And the Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Actor goes to… https://t.co/KNwJVGYGTd— McSpocky™ 👽🖖 🌀 (@mcspocky) 24 февраля 2019 г.
You guessed it… @realDonaldtRump!
Trump just won two Razzie Awards because his failure knows no bounds pic.twitter.com/3nfGxZumaU— Neharika Crew🚀 (@neharikacrew) 23 февраля 2019 г.
Laughing at Trump winning Razzie’s including worst screen combo — his partner being his “self-perpetuating pettiness”. pic.twitter.com/28Ko0WwJqz— laney (@misslaneym) 24 февраля 2019 г.
Many others, however, suggested that the award for Worst Actor should have gone to “Empire” star Jussie Smollett, who is suspected of having staged an attack on himself:
Really now? Breakthrough artist go to @JussieSmollett?— Justin Deanda (@JustinDeanda1) 23 февраля 2019 г.
How does Jussie Smollett not get that award? #RazzieAwards #Razzie pic.twitter.com/RqztHtRbkp— Donna (@ScarletLetterA4) 23 февраля 2019 г.
Come on, Smollett for the win.— arctic401 (@arctic401) 23 февраля 2019 г.
One netizen added that Nathan Phillips, a Native American elder who claimed that MAGA hat-wearing teens had verbally abused him, which turned out to be false, and Christine Ford, who accused then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her while failing to remember any details of the alleged encounter, could have been tapped for the prize:
23 февраля 2019 г.
Fellow Twitterians jumped to Trump’s defence, accusing the media and Hollywood of attacking POTUS and the Republicans:
I propose you to think about real things that Trump is caring about. How to transform America to be a number one again. Whole that mess leads to political chaos in the time when we all need a proper ruling.— avdotijperz (@avdotijperz) 23 февраля 2019 г.
Stupid. Hollywood will do anything to take shots at Republicans.— Russ to the R (@RussSorite16) 23 февраля 2019 г.
President Trump hasn’t addressed the “critical” reception of his on-screen performance yet.
The prize for Worst Picture and Worst Remake, Ripoff or Sequel went to “Holmes & Watson”, while its director Etan Cohen and star John C. Reilly nabbed Worst Director and Supporting Actor respectively. In the meantime, “Fifty Shades Freed” got the prize for Worst Screenplay.
Melissa McCarthy secured Worst Actress Razzie for her performance in “The Happytime Murders” and “Life of the Party”, although she also won the Redeemer Award for her more complex part in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
