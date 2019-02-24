Twitter Explodes as Trump Gets Two Razzies for Worst Actor & Screen Combo

On Saturday, the 39th Golden Raspberry Awards announced the “winners” for the worst films and performances that the industry had to offer in 2018, including two on-screen appearances by none other than Donald Trump.

US President Donald Trump has received two Razzies: one for Worst Actor for his “role” in the documentaries “Death of a Nation” and “Fahrenheit 11/9”, and one for Worst Screen Combo for the duo with his “self-perpetuating pettiness”.

Some social media users believe that Trump deserved the mock prize, saying that his “failure knows no bounds”:

Many others, however, suggested that the award for Worst Actor should have gone to “Empire” star Jussie Smollett, who is suspected of having staged an attack on himself:

Fellow Twitterians jumped to Trump’s defence, accusing the media and Hollywood of attacking POTUS and the Republicans:

President Trump hasn’t addressed the “critical” reception of his on-screen performance yet.

White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway picked up an award for Worst Supporting Actress for her “role” in Michael Moore’s “Fahrenheit 11/9”, beating out FLOTUS Melania Trump in the same category.

The prize for Worst Picture and Worst Remake, Ripoff or Sequel went to “Holmes & Watson”, while its director Etan Cohen and star John C. Reilly nabbed Worst Director and Supporting Actor respectively. In the meantime, “Fifty Shades Freed” got the prize for Worst Screenplay.

Melissa McCarthy secured Worst Actress Razzie for her performance in “The Happytime Murders” and “Life of the Party”, although she also won the Redeemer Award for her more complex part in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”