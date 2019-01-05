Trump: Dems Can Solve Shutdown Very Quickly by Approving REAL Border Security

Saturday marked the 15th day of a partial shutdown of the US federal government. Democrats in Congress told Trump during two White House meetings this week that Congress would not approve any money for a border wall.

The dispute over the funding of the wall on the US-Mexico border led to the government shutdown that has been going on for 15 days without any indication of when it may end. Trump has requested from Congress more than $5 billion to construct the borer wall, but Democratic lawmakers have opposed the US president’s proposal.

On 5 January, Donald Trump tweeted: "The Democrats could solve the Shutdown problem in a very short period of time. All they have to do is approve REAL Border Security (including a Wall)."

​Earlier, President Donald Trump’s suggested that he could bypass Congress to build a wall on the US border with Mexico . The president indicated that he plans to use the US military to put up the barrier.

"The President stealing resources from the Defense Department for the construction of a wasteful border wall, at taxpayer expense, to defend against the President’s imaginary invasion would make our country less safe and the men and women of our military less safe," Senator Patrick Leahy said in a press release on Friday.

Earlier that day, Trump told reporters there will be no border security without the fence and even the use of modern technology, including drones, are not going to solve the problem.

Trump also said he has never had this much support for his border fence initiative and his stances on immigration and security overall. He said Americans still want the wall and the number of calls in support from regular people remains overwhelming.

Trump then introduced several border patrol officials and gave them a chance to speak briefly about the situation on the US-Mexico border and the importance of the wall.

Despite the fact Democrats fiercely oppose Trump's barrier project and have refused his demand for more than $5 billion in funding for the wall, the president expressed hope his administration and the new Congress will be able to work together on the border issue and other things, such as infrastructure.

