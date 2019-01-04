The Return of Speaker Pelosi; Will Trump Get HIS WALL?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the swearing-in of the 116th Congress including Nancy Pelosi's return to her former position as Speaker of the House. When will President Trump and this new Congress bring the government shutdown to a close, and will any funding for Trump's wall be included in a deal?

Guests:

Danny Max — Morning News Anchor in Santa Barbara | Gavin Newsom's Vision for California & Pelosi/McCarthy's Power in DC

Jamie Lovegrove [In-Studio] — Political Reporter for the Post and Courier | Yesterday's Scene on Capitol Hill & The Major Players in South Carolina Politics

Mark Sleboda — Moscow-Based International Relations & Security Analyst | Espionage in Russia?— What We Know So Far

California's incoming governor, Gavin Newsom, is expected to put forth an extremely progressive agenda which will further cement the state as a major hub for leftwing politics inside of the United States. Additionally, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy will be leading their respective caucuses in the House of Representatives which gives California two major Congressional leaders in Washington DC. Santa Barbara-based news anchor Danny Max joins the show to discuss these stories and the state of California politics as we kick off 2019.

Yesterday, South Carolina-based political reporter Jamie Lovegrove was on Capitol Hill to cover the events surrounding the swearing-ins for members of the 116th Congress. Today, Jamie joins Garland and Lee in-studio to recap what he observed yesterday on The Hill and to talk about the importance of South Carolina's main political figures such as Mick Mulvaney, Lindsey Graham, and Nikki Haley.

For the final segment, security analyst Mark Sleboda returns to the show to discuss the story of Paul Whelan, who was recently arrested and accused of engaging in espionage inside of Russia. What are the major details surrounding Whelan's circumstances, and how is this situation being reported on by both American and Russian media outlets?

