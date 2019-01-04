Trump Vows to Keep Gov't Closed For 'Months, Even Years' - Dems

"We told the president we needed the government open. He resisted. In fact, he said he'd keep the government closed for a very long period of time: Months or even years," Schumer told reporters.
Following the Congress swear-in ceremony that took place the day before, the US House of Representatives approved a bill to end the government shutdown despite Trump's threats to veto it.
'Hardcore Ideological' Divide Could Make US Gov't Shutdown Last 'Weeks' — Prof
Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that he has designated a group to meet over the weekend to address border security issues amid government shutdown talks with Democrats.
"So we had a productive meeting today with Speaker Pelosi and Senator Schumer," Trump said. "I've designated a group, and we're going to be meeting over the weekend, that group, to determine what we're going to do about the border."
Federal government agencies have been partially closed since December 22 after Democratic lawmakers refused to meet President Donald Trump's demand for $5 billion to build the controversial wall on the US-Mexico border. The president rejected a Democratic deal that included $1.3 billion in border security.
