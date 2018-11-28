Register
22:32 GMT +328 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    CIA headquarters.

    Graham Warns Not Voting on Spending Bill Until CIA Briefs Congress on Khashoggi

    Photo : EPA
    US
    Get short URL
    0 20

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham warned on Wednesday that unless the CIA briefs lawmakers on the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, he will not vote on a spending bill to prevent a government shutdown next month.

    'So, if that briefing is not given soon, it’s going to be hard for me to vote for any spending bill', Graham told reporters after a briefing on Saudi Arabia by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense James Mattis. 'I am not going to be denied the ability to be briefed by the CIA, that we have oversight of, about whether or not their assessment supports my belief that this could not have happened without MBS [Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman] knowing'.

    Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Bob Menendez also said he needs to hear directly from CIA Director Gina Haspel about the killing.

    'I have respect for the Secretary of State and Defense, but I don’t need them to characterize the information of the CIA and the intelligence community, I need to hear it directly. It tells me volumes about what really is going on here', Menendez said.

    Menendez went on saying that he thinks the Trump administration refused to allow Haspel to brief the Senators because she would have said that the CIA believes with a "high degree of confidence" that the Saudi crown prince was involved in the murder.

    In this Saturday, Jan. 23, 2016, file photo, an oil pump stands as the Saudi Hawks Aerobatic Team of the Royal Saudi Air Force performs during the Bahrain International Airshow in Sakhir, Bahrain
    © AP Photo / Hasan Jamali, File
    Saudi Arabia Pumps All-Time Record Amount of Oil Amid Pressure From Washington

    READ MORE: Pompeo: US Has No Direct Evidence Connecting Saudi Prince to Khashoggi Case

    Khashoggi went missing on October 2 after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The Saudi Prosecutor General's Office has since concluded that he was killed inside the consulate by lethal injection before his body was dismembered and removed from the building.

    US lawmakers have called for harsh measures including a suspension of arms sales to Riyadh in response to both mounting civilian casualties in Yemen and the killing of Khashoggi.

    READ MORE: Saudi Crown Prince Met With Protests in Tunisia Over Khashoggi Killing

    President Donald Trump has said he will not stop arms sales to Saudi Arabia in response to the case, saying that it would hurt the United States and give away large defence contracts to other countries, such as China and Russia.

    READ MORE: Hillary Clinton Accuses Trump of Being 'Part of Cover-up' in Khashoggi's Killing

    Tags:
    Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Jamal Khashoggi, Bob Menendez, Lindsey Graham, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women in Aviation: Conquering the Skies One Flight at a Time
    Women in Aviation: Conquering the Skies One Flight at a Time
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse