Register
20:04 GMT +328 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    People hold signs during a protest at the Embassy of Saudi Arabia about the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, in Washington.

    Pompeo: US to Add Sanctions Against Riyadh if New Facts Emerge in Khashoggi Case

    © AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin
    US
    Get short URL
    0 11

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will consider imposing additional sanctions against Saudi Arabia if new facts on the killing of columnist Jamal Khashoggi emerge, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in his official blog on Wednesday.

    'The Trump administration will consider further punitive measures if more facts about Khashoggi’s murder come to light'," Pompeo said.

    The blog was released prior to Pompeo's closed-door testimony to the Senate on US-Saudi Arabia relations.

    Pompeo said the United States continues to denounce Khashoggi’s murder as inconsistent with American values, and recalled that the Treasury Department had already sanctioned 17 Saudi nationals who are believed to be involved in the murder in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

    In this Jan. 29, 2011 photo, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi speaks on his cellphone at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland
    © AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
    'Imagine if Russia Behaved Like This': Farage on Western Response to Khashoggi Case

    READ MORE: Khashoggi Murder: 'It's Question of Policy Rather Than Who's Responsible' — Prof

    However, Pompeo said the United States has no intention to downgrade its partnership with Saudi Arabia as it has been a strong US partner in the effort to combat alleged Iran's malign activity and fight terrorism.

    READ MORE: Turkish FM Claims Saudi Suspect in Khashoggi Killing 'Likes to Cut Up People'

    Pompeo also said that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is alleged to have orchestrated Khashoggi's killing, has moved Saudi Arabia in "a reformist direction" and made steps toward promoting democratic freedoms.

    A similar stance has been voiced by US Defense Secretary James Mattis on the same day in his speech in front of Senators, according to the prepared remarks. As the defence official noted, the United States would be making an unwise move if it were to reduce or halt weapons sales to Saudi Arabia before Yemen's peace talks get underway.

    'Pulling back our limited US military support, our weapons sales to our partners and our protection of the Saudi and Emirati populations would be misguided on the eve of the promising initial negotiations', Mattis said. 'It took us too long to get here, but at this key juncture, a change in our approach would work against [UN Special Envoy] Martin [Griffiths]'s efforts by breathing new life into the Houthis' combat operations, just when they are reluctantly engaging with the UN interlocutor'.

    READ MORE: Saudi Crown Prince Met With Protests in Tunisia Over Khashoggi Killing

    Tags:
    investigation, sanctions, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Jamal Khashoggi, Saudi Arabia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women in Aviation: Conquering the Skies One Flight at a Time
    Women in Aviation: Conquering the Skies One Flight at a Time
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse