Pompeo: US to Add Sanctions Against Riyadh if New Facts Emerge in Khashoggi Case

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will consider imposing additional sanctions against Saudi Arabia if new facts on the killing of columnist Jamal Khashoggi emerge, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in his official blog on Wednesday.

'The Trump administration will consider further punitive measures if more facts about Khashoggi’s murder come to light'," Pompeo said.

The blog was released prior to Pompeo's closed-door testimony to the Senate on US-Saudi Arabia relations.

Pompeo said the United States continues to denounce Khashoggi’s murder as inconsistent with American values, and recalled that the Treasury Department had already sanctioned 17 Saudi nationals who are believed to be involved in the murder in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

However, Pompeo said the United States has no intention to downgrade its partnership with Saudi Arabia as it has been a strong US partner in the effort to combat alleged Iran's malign activity and fight terrorism.

Pompeo also said that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is alleged to have orchestrated Khashoggi's killing, has moved Saudi Arabia in "a reformist direction" and made steps toward promoting democratic freedoms.

A similar stance has been voiced by US Defense Secretary James Mattis on the same day in his speech in front of Senators, according to the prepared remarks. As the defence official noted, the United States would be making an unwise move if it were to reduce or halt weapons sales to Saudi Arabia before Yemen's peace talks get underway.

'Pulling back our limited US military support, our weapons sales to our partners and our protection of the Saudi and Emirati populations would be misguided on the eve of the promising initial negotiations', Mattis said. 'It took us too long to get here, but at this key juncture, a change in our approach would work against [UN Special Envoy] Martin [Griffiths]'s efforts by breathing new life into the Houthis' combat operations, just when they are reluctantly engaging with the UN interlocutor'.

