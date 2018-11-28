Saudi Crown Prince Met With Protests in Tunisia Over Khashoggi Killing

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has encountered public anger in Tunisia during his first trip abroad since the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October. Salman is on his way to the G20 summit in Argentina.

More than 200 protesters denounced his visit on Tuesday, the second day of protests in the capital of Tunis. Demonstrators initially took to the streets Monday, shouting “Tunisia is not for sale,” holding saws (Khashoggi’s body was allegedly dismembered in the consulate with bone saws) and burning a Saudi Arabian flag, Haaretz reported.

Protesters on Monday also unfurled a banner showing a doctored image of the prince holding a bone saw on the headquarters of the Tunisian journalists’ union, where about 200 protesters gathered to say the crown prince wasn't welcome in the North African nation.

The prince was reportedly expected to remain discreet during his visit of several hours to Tunisia. He is going to meet with Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi at the presidential palace in Carthage, outside Tunis.

Travelling abroad for the first time since Saudi Arabia admitted that Khashoggi, who wrote for the Washington Post, was killed inside its consulate, Salman is visiting Arab allies before heading to the G20 summit in Argentina later this week. Before arriving in Tunisia, the first place he has seen protests over his visit, he stopped by the United Arab Emirates, where he was embraced on the tarmac by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, a close ally. The Saudi crown prince has also visited Egypt and neighbouring Bahrain on his trip.

Essebsi's office said Tunisia condemns the journalist's killing and wants a full investigation, but doesn't want the incident to be used to destabilize Saudi Arabia. Asked about the prince's visit, Tunisian government minister Selma Elloumi said he is "welcome" in Tunisia and stressed the "historical and fraternal" relations between the countries.

Khashoggi went missing on October 2 after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Riyadh initially denied any knowledge of the journalist's whereabouts, but later admitted that Khashoggi had been killed inside the building.