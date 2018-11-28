Saudi Crown Prince Met With Protests in Tunisia Over Khashoggi Killing

More than 200 protesters denounced his visit on Tuesday, the second day of protests in the capital of Tunis. Demonstrators initially took to the streets Monday, shouting “Tunisia is not for sale,” holding saws (Khashoggi’s body was allegedly dismembered in the consulate with bone saws) and burning a Saudi Arabian flag, Haaretz reported.
Protesters on Monday also unfurled a banner showing a doctored image of the prince holding a bone saw on the headquarters of the Tunisian journalists’ union, where about 200 protesters gathered to say the crown prince wasn't welcome in the North African nation.
Au siège du syndicat des journalistes en #Tunisie avant la visite du prince héritier saoudien pic.twitter.com/pIqv81L7Z4— Bassam Bounenni (@bbounenni) 25 ноября 2018 г.
The prince was reportedly expected to remain discreet during his visit of several hours to Tunisia. He is going to meet with Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi at the presidential palace in Carthage, outside Tunis.
Essebsi's office said Tunisia condemns the journalist's killing and wants a full investigation, but doesn't want the incident to be used to destabilize Saudi Arabia. Asked about the prince's visit, Tunisian government minister Selma Elloumi said he is "welcome" in Tunisia and stressed the "historical and fraternal" relations between the countries.
Khashoggi went missing on October 2 after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Riyadh initially denied any knowledge of the journalist's whereabouts, but later admitted that Khashoggi had been killed inside the building.
