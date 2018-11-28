Register
    Hillary Clinton points to the audience as she is introduced at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., Friday, May 25, 2018.

    Hillary Clinton Accuses Trump of Being 'Part of Cover-up' in Khashoggi's Killing

    © AP Photo / Charles Krupa
    Earlier, President Trump indicated that the US would continue working with Saudi Arabia as a strategic regional ally, despite the scandal surrounding the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

    Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton accused US President Donald Trump of being complicit in hiding the truth about the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a speech in Toronto on 27 November.

    'We have a president who is part of the cover-up as to what happened in that consulate or embassy, when Mr. Khashoggi was murdered', Clinton said.

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the investment conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia October 23, 2018
    © REUTERS / Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court
    'Could Very Well Be': Trump Suggests Saudi Crown Prince Knew About Khashoggi Killing

    She also suggested that Trump and 'those closest to him' have their 'own personal commercial interest' in concealing the incident around Khashoggi's murder.

    President Trump came under fire for suggesting on 20 November that Saudi Crown Prince Mohhamad bin Salman 'had knowledge' about Khashoggi's murder and saying that the US would remain a strategic partner for the Riyadh despite the ongoing scandal. He noted that it would be 'foolish' to terminate weapons exports contracts with the kingdom — a move mulled by Congress ever since it became known that Khashoggi had been murdered.

    Saudi officials denied involvement of the royal family, specifically of the crown prince in Khashoggi's killing. Riyadh insists that he was murdered as a result of a 'rogue operation'. The Saudi Prosecutor's Office announced that in total, some 21 individuals were arrested following the investigation of the murder, with 11 of them already facing charges. 5 of those charged face the death penalty if they are found guilty of the charges.

    READ MORE: Trump Defends Saudi Crown Prince Over Khashoggi Case: He Hates It More Than I do

    Saudi columnist for The Washington Post Jamal Khashoggi was murdered inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on 2 October 2018. His body was dismembered and still hasn't been found. Turkish investigators claim that a group of 15 perpetrators, who arrived in Istanbul not long before the incident, was responsible for the killing. Turkey also shared audio evidence of the murder with several Western states, including the US.

     

