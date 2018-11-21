Register
21 November 2018
    A truck drives near the Mexico-US border fence, on the Mexican side, separating the towns of Anapra, Mexico and Sunland Park, New Mexico

    White House Allows Troops to Use Lethal Force Amid Caravan Arrival at US Border

    © AP Photo / Christian Torres
    US
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US military troops deployed to the country’s southern border with Mexico have been authorized to use lethal force when necessary amid the arrival of a migrant caravan, the White House said in a cabinet order.

    The recently deployed troops will be allowed to "perform those military protective activities that the Secretary of Defense determines are reasonably necessary" to protect border agents, including "a show or use of force (including lethal force, where necessary), crowd control, temporary detention, and cursory search," the memo said as quote by the Military Times on Wednesday.

    Central American migrants begin their morning trek as part of a thousands-strong caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, as they face the Pico de Orizaba volcano upon departure from Cordoba, Veracruz state, Mexico, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. A big group of Central Americans pushed on toward Mexico City from a coastal state Monday, planning to exit a part of the country that has long been treacherous for migrants seeking to get to the United States.
    © AP Photo/ Marco Ugarte
    Not Surprising Tijuana Residents Mad at Mexican Gov't Over Caravan – Scholars
    The order was signed by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly late on Tuesday, according to the media outlet.

    Kelly explained the authorization was necessary because US intelligence suggests that thousands of migrants who have now made their way to the US border checkpoint near Tijuana, Mexico, could prompt incidents of violence against border agents.

    The Defense Department told Sputnik on Wednesday the move was necessary to protect the border integrity and US federal personnel.

    "In light of the potential threat to the safety and to protect the integrity of the southern border, the President has authorized the Department of Defense to protect federal personnel and the performance of federal functions at appropriate US ports of entry," a Pentagon spokesperson said.

    Previously, US President Donald Trump ordered the US military to deploy troops at the border with Mexico as a caravan of migrants from Central America are trying to reach the United States to seek asylum.

    As the Pentagon revealed Tuesday, the deployment of 5,900 troops to the southern border would cost US taxpayers at least $72 million.

    READ MORE: Not Your Usual Migrants: Caravan LGBT Couples Conduct Mass Wedding in Tijuana

    On the same day, the Mexican Interior Ministry specified the number of migrants from the caravan currently staying in the vicinity of the Mexican cities of Tijuana and Mexicali, located at the US border, saying it includes at least 5,600 people that are seeking to reach the US.

