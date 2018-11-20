Register
06:19 GMT +320 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LGBT Flag

    Not Your Usual Migrants: Caravan LGBT Couples Conduct Mass Wedding in Tijuana

    © AP Photo / Esteban Felix
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 01

    As migrants in a caravan who claim to be fleeing poverty and violence in Central America approach the US-Mexico border, at least seven gay couples decided to conduct a mass wedding.

    As the migrant caravan, consisting of thousand of Central Americans as well as migrants from other regions, has approached the US border, it has revealed its rather unexpected side. At least seven gay couples decided to conduct a group wedding ceremony at the border city of Tijuana this weekend, according to an NBC report.

    According to the report, the ceremony was officiated by three people from a Unitarian Universalist Church in northern California, who made their way to Tijuana to offer their support. The ceremonies took place at Enclave Caracol, an LGBTQ-friendly space in central Tijuana that has served as shelter for members of the caravan.

    In 2015, the US Supreme Court made gay marriage legal across the United States, while the Mexican state of Baja California recognized gay marriage last year. Apparently, the migrants decided to hold the ceremony while still in Mexico over fears that they would be separated while crossing the US border.

    "Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex people (LGBTI) are particularly exposed to violence in the Northern Triangle countries" of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, Amnesty International said in a 2017 report. "This is related intrinsically to the multiple forms of discrimination that LGBTI people face in the different spheres of their family and working life, as part of society more widely and institutionally."

    a boys club (directors of the Associated Press in 1930)
    © AP Photo / AP file photo
    'White, Pale, Stale Male' Executives to Sue Gay Female Boss for Discrimination
    The migrants from the caravan claimed that they fled violence in their home states of Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala. However, most of them refused to apply for asylum in Mexico, as Mexican authorities offered, instead opting to try their luck getting into the United States.

    The United States has reinforced its border with military personnel, as it expects the migrants attempt to cross the border illegally. Gang members and child traffickers are also reportedly embedded with the caravan. As Sputnik reported earlier, armed US citizens are assembling near the border to provide volunteer support to government border protection personnel.

    ​However, apparently, Baja California citizens are less than enthusiastic about thousands of migrants coming to their state, as well.

    ​Yesterday, The Guardian published video of Tijuana residents waving Mexican flags and shouting, "Out! Out!" at the caravan, as well as "aquí no te queremos," which translates to "we don't want you here."

    Related:

    Insurgency Threat Dashes Indian Citizenship Hopes of Illegal Migrants
    Bus Carrying Honduran Migrants Collides With Police Car in Mexico - Reports
    Border Patrol Arrests 12 Caravan Migrants for Crossing US Border – Reports
    German Campaign Encouraging Migrants to Go Home ‘Now’ Triggers Online Debates
    WATCH Migrants From Caravan Climbing Fence on US Southern Border
    First Group of Central American Caravan Migrants Arrives at US Border - Reports
    Grand Theft Boat: 'Iranian' Migrants Reach UK in Stolen French Vessel - Reports
    'Deport Your A**': Rage as US NGO Caught Coaching Migrants to Lie at EU Border
    'Caravan' Full of LGBT Migrants Approaches US Border - Reports
    Tags:
    wedding, LGBT, migrants, Migrant Caravan, Tijuana, Mexico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Frost-proof Russians: Siberian Cities Prepared for Winter
    Frost-proof Russians: Siberian Cities Prepared for Winter
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse