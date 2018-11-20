Register
07:46 GMT +320 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. based cleric Fethullah Gulen at his home in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania

    Gulen Has No Plans to Relocate After Recent Security Threat - Media Adviser

    © REUTERS / Charles Mostoller
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Turkey has failed for two years to provide the US government with sufficient evidence for the extradition of Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, his media adviser and Alliance for Shared Values Executive Director Alp Aslandogan told Sputnik.

    "We have no way of knowing," Aslandogan said when asked if there are developments regarding a potential extradition of Gulen. "What we do know is that Turkey has failed for two years to provide sufficient evidence to the United States government."

    In this Sept. 24, 2013 file photo, Turkish Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen is pictured at his residence in Saylorsburg, Pa.
    © AP Photo / Selahattin Sevi, File
    State Dept: White House Not Involved in Any Gulen Extradition Discussions
    Alp Aslandogan also told Sputnik that Fethullah Gulen had no plans to relocate from a retreat center in the US state of Pennsylvania following security threats last month.

    "The security at the retreat center is reviewed periodically," Aslandogan said. "There is no change at this time. Mr. Gulen has lived in Pennsylvania for almost two decades and has no plans to relocate at this time."

    On October 3, authorities in Saylorsburg responded to a security situation at the retreat after an armed guard fired a shot at a suspected armed intruder. The intruder fled the scene, and no one was injured in the incident.

    READ MORE: White House Mulling to Extradite Gulen From US to Appease Erdogan — Reports

    Responding to the incident, the Alliance for Shared Values said the security threat might have been incited by Turkish government threats. It said the threat came on the heels of remarks by Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin about Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization intending to launch overseas "operations" against Gulen supporters.

    Turkey has accused Gulen, who has been living in the United States since 1999, of orchestrating a failed military coup on July 15, 2016. Gulen repeatedly denied taking part in the coup.

    Turkish police officer. (File)
    © AP Photo / Halit Onur Sandal
    Turkey Demands Extradition of Over 450 Gulen-Linked Suspects From 83 Countries - Minister
    Last week, NBC News reported that President Donald Trump is looking for ways to extradite Gulen from the United States to appease Turkey and ease its pressure on the government of Saudi Arabia for its role in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the consulate in Istanbul.

    Aslandogan said they have not received any official information from the US government on their possible intention to extradite Gulen, but they have a legal team ready in case any legal proceedings do take place.

    Nearly 80,000 people, including officials and military staff, have reportedly been arrested in Turkey over their alleged links to Gulen since the failed coup attempt.

    READ MORE: Germany Processing Turkey Requests to Extradite Gulen Movement Members — Merkel

    Related:

    State Dept: White House Not Involved in Any Gulen Extradition Discussions
    Hizmet Group: US Must Abide Treaty Instead of Sending Gulen in Turkey
    White House Mulling to Extradite Gulen From US to Appease Erdogan - Reports
    Turkey Demands Extradition of Over 450 Gulen-Linked Suspects - Minister
    Turkish Court Rules US Pastor Had Links With Gulen Terrorist Movement - Reports
    Tags:
    relocation, extradition, threat, security, Alp Aslandogan, Fethullah Gulen, Turkey, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Frost-proof Russians: Siberian Cities Prepared for Winter
    Frost-proof Russians: Siberian Cities Prepared for Winter
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse