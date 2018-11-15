White House Mulling to Extradite Gulen From US to Appease Erdogan - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Trump administration is looking for ways to remove exiled Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen from the United States in order to appease Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, MSNBC reported on Thursday.

The White House asked federal law enforcement agencies to look at legal ways of removing Gulen from the United States in order to persuade Erdogan to ease pressure on the Saudi government over the death of columnist Jamal Khashoggi, two senior officials and two others briefed on the requests told MSNBC.

The report indicates directives were issued to both the Justice Department and FBI to reopen Turkey's case for Gulen's extradition, as well as a request for information from the Department of Homeland Security about Gulen's legal status.

Turkey's Accusations Against Gulen

Gulen has lived in a compound in a rural area of the US state of Pennsylvania since 1999.

Erdogan has accused Gulen and his followers of orchestrating a failed coup in July 2016, which left 251 people dead and 2,200 injured. Since then, approximately 80,000 people have been arrested in Turkey over their alleged links to the cleric.

