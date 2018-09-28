Germany Processing Turkey Requests to Extradite Gulen Movement Members - Merkel

BERLIN (Sputnik) - German agencies are processing Turkey's requests to extradite members of the movement of Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, which Ankara refers to as the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

"As for specific extradition requests, they are being processed by corresponding agencies. Searches are being carried out in Germany in some cases but… we have had no success so far, and we do not know whether specific individuals are in Germany," Merkel said at a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Berlin.

The chancellor went on saying that at the moment Germany did not have enough evidence "to equate the Gulen movement with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK)," considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the European Union and the United States.

Ankara accuses Gulen movement of masterminding the failed coup attempt in July 2016 and has arrested thousands of military personnel, activists, officials, journalists, legal and educational workers over suspected links to the group. Gulen, who lives in exile in the United States, has denied the allegations.