Germany Processing Turkey Requests to Extradite Gulen Movement Members - Merkel

"As for specific extradition requests, they are being processed by corresponding agencies. Searches are being carried out in Germany in some cases but… we have had no success so far, and we do not know whether specific individuals are in Germany," Merkel said at a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Berlin.
Ankara accuses Gulen movement of masterminding the failed coup attempt in July 2016 and has arrested thousands of military personnel, activists, officials, journalists, legal and educational workers over suspected links to the group. Gulen, who lives in exile in the United States, has denied the allegations.
