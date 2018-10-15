'They Haven't Tested a Missile': Trump Unsure Whether DPRK Curbed Nuke Program

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has admitted that he cannot confirm that North Korea has stopped its nuclear and missile programs.

When a CBS correspondent asked Trump whether it was true that North Korea did not get rid of a single weapon and might actually be building more missiles, he said "nobody really knows."

"In the meantime, they haven't tested a missile. They haven't tested a rocket. They definitely haven't done a nuclear test because you know about them real fast. It sort of moves the earth. And we have a relationship now," the US president added.

Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jongun held a bilateral summit in June. After the meeting, the sides issued a joint statement in which North Korea promised to make efforts to promote complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in exchange for the suspension of US-South Korean military drills as well as potential sanctions relief.

Kim Jong-un confirmed last week at a meeting with US State Secretary Mike Pompeo that North Korea's Punggye Ri nuclear test site had been dismantled and invited inspectors to visit the country to verify that.

In September, Trump said that Washington would continue the sanctions regime against North Korea until the full denuclearization of Korean peninsula.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has said in its latest report that it did not register any signs of North Korea’s denuclearization efforts and expressed concerns over the absence of access to the country’s nuclear facilities. According to the report, the agency’s monitoring activities are based on open source information and satellite imagery, since the organization has no access to the relevant nuclear facilities.

The tensions around North Korea's nuclear program, however, have calmed down since the beginning of this year. The two Koreas have several summits since January, and Pyongyang has not conducted any nuclear and missile tests since September.

