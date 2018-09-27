Western Policy Seeking Tougher Sanctions on North Korea "Untimely" - Russian FM

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The statement of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov comes following earlier media reports that South Korea and North Korea leaders reached a series of agreements on Pyongyang's military and nuclear facilities.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a meeting of the UN Security Council on North Korea that the West's policy to strengthen sanctions against North Korea looked untimely after Pyongyang showed readiness for cooperation and progress in stabilizing the situation in the region.

The foreign minister also stressed that Pyongyang's commitment to close its nuclear facilities gave hope for stabilizing the situation in the region.

According to Lavrov, the intention of two Koreas to increase diversified cooperation was registered, as well as "Pyongyang's commitment to dismantle the Dongchang-ri missile test site and shut down nuclear facilities in Yongbyon", which gives Russia "hope for stabilization of the situation in this part of the world."

During the UN Security Council meeting, Lavrov also stressed that significant progress has been achieved in the settlement on the Korean Peninsula and tensions have decreased in the region.

"Significant progress has been achieved in the last few months in resolving the Korean Peninsula issues. Tensions have significantly reduced in the region as a result of Pyongyang's moratorium on missile launches and nuclear tests, announced in April, the closure of the Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site and the decision by the US and the Republic of Korea to postpone indefinitely the military maneuvers," the foreign minister said.

Earlier in September, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korea leader Kim Jong-un held the third inter-Korean summit, during which the two sides reached a number of agreements on Pyongyang's military and nuclear facilities and the connection of two Koreas' roads and railways. Pyongyang and Seoul also signed an accord aimed at the enhancement of mutual trust.