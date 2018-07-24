N Korea Dismantling Facilities at Intercontinental Missile Launch Site – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – North Korea began to dismantle facilities at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station in the province of North Pyongan where the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-15 was tested, the 38 North media outlet reported Tuesday.

The satellite images made on Friday showed that the facilities used for preparing carrier rockets and testing missile engines were being dismantled, the 38 North reported.

According to the news outlet, the current efforts of Pyongyang are viewed by experts as significant confidence-building measures. The experts also said that the dismantling works had started nearly two weeks ago.

On June 12, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump held a historic summit in Singapore. During the summit, the leaders reached an agreement that required Pyongyang to denuclearize in exchange for a freeze on the US-South Korean military drills and eventual sanctions relief.