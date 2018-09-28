Alleged Footage of XXXTentacion Murder Shocks Internet (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

An alleged video of the murder of American rapper XXXTentacion (real name - Jacey Onfroy) was published by The American television channel WPLG Local 10.

A video, the authenticity of which couldn't be immediately verified, is believed to be depicting the shooting of the 20-year-old musician, who died on the way to the hospital on June 19, had previously been shown at the trial, which is being held in Miami. There are four people accused of the murder of Jacey Onfroy: Dedrick D. Williams, Michael Boatwright, Treyvne News and Robert Allen.

XXXTentacion managed to record two albums during his lifetime: "17" and "?". Both records reached were ranked first on the Billboard charts. The rapper's first posthumous album is due out in October.

WARNING: The following video is graphic and may offend sensibilities