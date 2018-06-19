US Rapper XXXTentacion Killed in Drive-By Shooting

On Monday, 20-year-old rapper XXXTentacion, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, was shot and killed in southern Florida.

According to reports, the rapper was shot while shopping for motorcycles in Deerfield Beach, Florida. A gunman reportedly ran toward the rapper's black BMW while firing a weapon, ABC7 reported. Emergency dispatch audio obtained by TMZ says that the shooter was wearing a red mask and hoodie and was driving a black Dodge Journey. They were accompanied by a second person, also in a hoodie.

According to eyewitnesses, a Louis Vuitton bag inside the rapper's car was also stolen.

Late Monday, the Broward County Sheriff's Department pronounced the rapper dead after he was rushed to Broward Health North as a "Level 1" trauma patient. He was comatose as soon as the ambulance arrived at the medical center.

"The adult male that was taken to the hospital has been pronounced dead," the department tweeted.

XXXTentacion's single "SAD!" has over 173 million views on YouTube and he was named one of the most influential "freshman" rappers in XXL magazine. He was also due to face trial for domestically abusing his pregnant girlfriend, TMZ reported. His album "?" ranked at number 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart in March.

In addition, the rapper reportedly had more than a dozen felony charges against him and was placed on house arrest until recently for witness tampering. He had attempted to force his girlfriend not to testify against him, according to Miami New Times.

An hour before his shooting, the rapper said on his Instagram account that he was planning a charity event in Miami this weekend.