US State Dept. Warns Americans About Possible Sonic Attacks in Cuba

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has urged Americans traveling to Cuba to stay increasingly alert because of the possibility to experience sonic attacks similar to those that have affected the health of US diplomats in Havana, the US Department of State said in a travel advisory on Thursday.

"Exercise increased caution in Cuba due to attacks targeting US Embassy Havana employees resulting in the drawdown of embassy staff," the advisory said.

The State Department specifically urged Americans to avoid Hotel Nacional and Hotel, advised them where to seek medical care in Cuba if affected by any acute auditory or sensory phenomena and suggested to immediately move to another area.

US Embassy employees in Havana "appear to have been targeted in specific attacks" and suffered injuries, the State Department noted.

"Affected individuals have exhibited a range of physical symptoms including ear complaints and hearing loss, dizziness, headaches, fatigue, cognitive issues, visual problems and difficulty sleeping," the advisory said.

The State Department pointed out that the US Embassy in Cuba is currently working with reduced staff and family members cannot accompany US diplomats there.

Last August, the State Department said US diplomats in Cuba were affected by an incident involving a mysterious audio device. Media reports at the time said some of the diplomats suffered permanent hearing loss and possible brain injuries as a result of being affected by a sonic weapon. The Cuban government has denied any involvement in the incidents, conducting a probe into these allegations. However, no evidence has been found.

More recently, US diplomats in China also complained of symptoms similar to the ones suffered by their colleagues in Cuba.

In June, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the State Department had established a task force to respond to the mysterious acoustic incidents overseas.

