State Dept: US Diplomats in Cuba Getting Medical Exams Following Sonic Attack

"Two individuals from the US Embassy in Havana are undergoing medical evaluation," the official said. "These are potentially new cases, but they are not yet medically-confirmed."
The official explained that out of privacy considerations, no further details could be provided, but noted that an update will be provided when the medical evaluations are complete.
More recently, US diplomats in China also complained of symptoms similar to the ones suffered by colleagues in Cuba.
On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the State Department established a task force to respond to the mysterious acoustic incidents overseas.
