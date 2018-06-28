US Diplomat in Havana Confirmed to Have Sonic Attack Symptoms – State Department

"On June 28, following a comprehensive medical evaluation, one US diplomat working at US Embassy Havana was medically-confirmed to have experienced health effects similar to those reported by other members of the US Havana diplomatic community," Heather Nauert stated.
The number of Americans now affected by sonic attacks is 26, the spokesperson said. The most recent case involving a US diplomat affected by the sounds occurred on June 21, she added.
READ MORE: Mysterious New Spy Radar Appears in Cuba
Previously, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the State Department had established a task force to respond to the mysterious acoustic incidents overseas.
More recently, US diplomats in China also complained of symptoms similar to the ones suffered by their colleagues in Cuba.
