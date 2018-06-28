US Diplomat in Havana Confirmed to Have Sonic Attack Symptoms – State Department

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has confirmed that another US diplomat in Cuba has suffered health symptoms from an apparent sonic attack, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a press release on Thursday.

"On June 28, following a comprehensive medical evaluation, one US diplomat working at US Embassy Havana was medically-confirmed to have experienced health effects similar to those reported by other members of the US Havana diplomatic community," Heather Nauert stated.

The number of Americans now affected by sonic attacks is 26, the spokesperson said. The most recent case involving a US diplomat affected by the sounds occurred on June 21, she added.

Previously, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the State Department had established a task force to respond to the mysterious acoustic incidents overseas.

These moves followed the incidents last August when the State Department said diplomats working at the US Embassy in Cuba were affected by an incident involving a mysterious audio device. Media reports at the time said some of the diplomats suffered permanent hearing loss and possible brain injuries due to a sonic weapon . The Cuban government has denied any involvement in the incidents.

More recently, US diplomats in China also complained of symptoms similar to the ones suffered by their colleagues in Cuba.