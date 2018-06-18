Register
20:23 GMT +318 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    The former Michigan Central railroad station in Detroit, which has been empty for 30 years

    Ford Buys Iconic Ghost Building in Detroit as Campus for New Driverless Auto Hub

    © Sputnik / Chris Summers
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Michigan Central station, a huge ghostly building in the heart of Detroit, has been bought by the Ford motor company who have plans to turn it into a retail and office complex. Is the "Motor City" bouncing back after years of industrial decline?

    Bill Ford, great-grandson of the company's founder Henry Ford, has announced exciting plans to turn the iconic edifice, which was built in 1913, into a "vibrant new campus" that will serve as an "innovation hub".

    "I would love to see startups, young entrepreneurs in here…I've been contacted by a number of people. We don't really know what to say yet. We haven't finalized any plans. We're just getting going, in some ways," Ford told the Detroit Free Press.

    Ford is planning to move 200 employees who are working in its driverless vehicle technology department into the building when it is fully refurbished in 2022.

    Michigan Central station in Detroit was opened in 1913 but closed 75 years later
    © Sputnik / Chris Summers
    Michigan Central station in Detroit was opened in 1913 but closed 75 years later

    Michigan Central is 18 stories high and in the 1950s more than 3,000 people worked in the offices above the station, which regularly saw 4,000 passengers a day passing through it.

    ​It closed as a station in 1988 but conservationists fought to stop it being demolished as Detroit fell into decline around it.

    Motor City Filed For Bankruptcy

    Now there are hopes Ford's decision to purchase the building from billionaire Matty Moroun could signal a comeback for the city, which has struggled economically for years and filed for bankruptcy in 2013.

    ​On Tuesday, June 19, Detroit-born rapper Big Sean will star at a special bash thrown by Ford to make the purchase of Michigan Central.

    Big Sean — whose hits include "Bounce Back" — has been at the forefront of efforts to talk up Detroit, which spiralled into decline in the 1980s as the big three US auto manufacturers, Ford, Chrysler and General Motors, lost sales to Japanese and European rivals.

    "Throughout most of my adulthood, when I would travel anywhere outside of Michigan, people would ask where I was from and I would say 'Detroit.' Often people said, 'Gee, I'm sorry.' Or ‘Why? Why would you live there?' I was always very proud of this area. And I love Detroit. Even this building we're in. It was always photographed as the symbol of what had become of Detroit. It was the symbol of the ruin of our city," Mr. Ford told the Free Press.

    ​He plans to turn the station into a modern office and retail complex with space for 5,000 workers.

    Corktown To Become A Driverless Auto Hub

    But he hopes the surrounding Corktown area of Detroit, which saw a dramatic fall in population as more and more auto workers lost their jobs and left the city, will become a new campus dedicated to self-driving technology.

    ​Sputnik reporter Chris Summers visited Detroit in 2015 and noticed that among the acres of wasteland and empty lots there were also a handful of trendy restaurants and other new businesses in the downtown and Corktown areas.

    ​Some start-up entrepreneurs are believed to have moved from New York and Chicago to take advantage of cheaper rents and an abundance of skilled labor.  

    Corktown — which gets its name from the thousands of Irish immigrants from County Cork who arrived in the 19th century — was once home to the Detroit Tigers baseball stadium, but they left in 2008, relocating to Comerica Park.

    Detroit's population rose to 1.8 million in the 1950s but it fell to 700,000 in 2010 and its declining tax base was the main reason for its bankruptcy.

    Moroun, a 91-year-old American of Lebanese origin, bought the building in 1996 but was never able to find the investment capital required to renovate it and bring it back into use.

    Related:

    Detroit Teen Dies After Being Accidentally Shot by Friend on Instagram Live
    Going, Going, Gone! Detroit's Very Steady Stadium Implodes on the Second Try
    Trump to Meet With Auto Industry Leaders During Detroit Visit on Wednesday
    Detroit Airport Officers Test New Hand-Held Device to Detect Drugs, Chemicals
    Tags:
    auto, station, driverless car, railroad, cars, Ford, Henry Ford, Detroit, United States, Michigan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A fan of the Portugal national team before the start of a group stage match between Portugal and Spain.
    Hot Support: Most Beautiful Female Fans at FIFA World Cup 2018
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse