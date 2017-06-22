Register
15:37 GMT +322 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    President Donald Trump gestures while speaking during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, March 13, 2017.

    Hasta La Vista Mexico, Ni Hao China! Ford Relocates Focus Production

    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 23330

    In January 2017, the US President Donald Trump thanked the car manufacturer, Ford for not building a million dollar plant in Mexico. However, it appears that the president may have to withdraw his gratitude as Ford has decided instead to move the production of the Ford Focus to China.

    Jo Hinrich, president of global operations for Ford Motor Co has confirmed that the car's production will be moving to Chongqing in China. 

    "Consumers care a lot more about the quality and the value than they do about the sourcing location. iPhones are produced in China and people don't really talk about it," Hinrichs said.

    ​However, experts have said it is not that simple. Apple Inc have always manufactured their product in China, but Ford has never before made any of its vehicles there for a US market.

    Experts believe that this is a risk, as the vehicle's name has always been associated with a US market.

    ​The news will no doubt come as a shock to President Trump, who congratulated Ford when the company said they would move manufacturing for their Ford Focus out of Mexico.

    ​Trump said that China was a currency manipulator, also taking a swing at country's alleged unfair trade practices. The president's election campaign was all about putting "America first" and making the country "great again," however it appears for Ford, the US is second to China when it comes to making Ford Focuses.

    ​Wilbur Ross, US secretary of commerce, gave Ford the green light. Mr. Ross said that it showed "how flexible multinational companies are in terms of geography." He also added that the administration expected the flexibility to go both ways.

    "I believe that as President Trump's policies and reforms take hold, more companies will begin to locate their facilities in the US as several German and Japanese automakers already have," Mr. Ross said in a recent statement.

    However, Ford haven't completely abandoned the US, as they announced that they will be investing US$900 million in a Kentucky factory to build SUVs.

    Ford expects to begin building the Focus in Chongqing in the second half of 2019

    Related:

    Trump Promises More Action on US Jobs After Ford Scraps Mexico Plant
    Ford CEO Explains Decision to Scrap Mexico Factory, and It's Not About Trump
    Trump Effect? Ford Cancels Plans for New Plant in Mexico, Saves 3,500 US Jobs
    Trump Says Infrastructure Plan Aims to Enhance Broadband Access in Rural Areas
    Tags:
    car production, factory, vehicle, cars, manufacturing, business, investment, Trump administration, Ford Motor Company, Wilbur Ross, Donald Trump, Kentucky, China, United States, Chongqing, Mexico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Human's Best Friends: Winners of the Dog Photographer of the Year Contest
    Human's Best Friends: Winners of the Dog Photographer of the Year Contest
    Lip Service
    Hollow Promises
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok