Trump Says Would Not Mind Separate Trade Deals With Canada, Mexico

“I wouldn’t mind seeing NAFTA, where you go by a different name, where you make a separate deal with Canada and a separate deal with Mexico,” Trump told reporters.
Previously, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the adoption of the renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement may take place in 2019 as US President Donald Trump is focused on striking a beneficial deal.
NAFTA in its current state has been in place since 1994. Trump has repeatedly threatened to pull out of the agreement if a better one is not negotiated.
