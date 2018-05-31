Ottawa to Target US Products if Canada Not Exempt From Trump’s Tariffs - Reports

Ottawa has listed US products it intends to impose tariffs on if the Trump administration decides not to exclude Canada from its new steel and aluminum tariffs, Global News reported on Wednesday citing two Canadian government officials.
The report said in the event the United States imposes new tariffs on Canada, Ottawa will not immediately impose new sanctions on US products. Instead, the Canadian government will make a public announcement that the government will act after a series of meetings based on available options it has.
Canadian officials have already held discussions of options in order to prepare for several possible outcomes, the report added.
