Ottawa to Target US Products if Canada Not Exempt From Trump’s Tariffs - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canada is preparing to impose new tariffs on US products if the Trump administration does not exempt the country from its new steel and aluminum tariffs, media reported.

Ottawa has listed US products it intends to impose tariffs on if the Trump administration decides not to exclude Canada from its new steel and aluminum tariffs, Global News reported on Wednesday citing two Canadian government officials.

© AP Photo / Mark Duncan Trump Extends Metal Tariff Talks With EU, Canada, Mexico for 30 Days

In March, the United States introduced a 25-percent tariff on imported steel and a 10-percent tariff on imported aluminum. A number of countries, including the European Union, were exempted first until May 1 and then for one more month until June 1.

The report said in the event the United States imposes new tariffs on Canada, Ottawa will not immediately impose new sanctions on US products. Instead, the Canadian government will make a public announcement that the government will act after a series of meetings based on available options it has.

Canadian officials have already held discussions of options in order to prepare for several possible outcomes, the report added.