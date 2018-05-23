Congressman Slams Trump's Decision to Expose FBI Source as 'Reckless'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The decision by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress to expose the identity of a confidential FBI source is negligent and dangerous, US Congressman Jerrold Nadler, ranking member of the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, said in a statement on Tuesday.

"A deliberate decision to expose the identity of a confidential source for some perceived political advantage is reckless, stupid and dangerous," the statement said. "President Trump and his Republican allies in Congress have failed in their responsibility to protect these sources. They have failed in their responsibility to protect our country."

On Monday, the White House reached a deal with top law enforcement and intelligence officials to allow a group of lawmakers to review some of the most highly classified information in the investigation into allegations of Russia's meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

The deal allowed the Justice Department's Inspector General to expand its current probe to include any irregularities with the department’s or the FBI’s tactics regarding the Trump campaign.

Some congressional Republicans, including House of Representatives Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, have pressed for information about the use of a top-secret FBI informant, who reportedly met with Trump campaign advisers during the election.

© AFP 2018 / MOLLY RILEY Ex-US Intelligence Chief Denies FBI Spying on Trump Presidential Campaign

FBI and Justice Department officials are scheduled to brief Republican members of Congress on the issue on Thursday, White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said.

Nadler called the move to reveal details about the informant's identity "cynical and dangerous" and said Nunes and other Republicans involved in the demand should be ashamed of themselves.

He added that he suspects the move will do little "to disrupt the work of the Special Counsel, or protect President Trump and his allies from investigators, or to undermine the need for the President to sit for an interview before the investigation concludes."

Moreover, Nadler said federal law — the Intelligence Identities Protection Act — prohibits the unauthorized disclosure of information that exposes covert intelligence assets.

He added that even members of Congress risk facing criminal prosecution if they intentionally reveal details about the identity of a covert agent.