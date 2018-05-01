Register
20:44 GMT +301 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Former FBI director James Comey speaks about his book during an onstage interview with Axios Executive Editor Mike Allen at George Washington University in Washington, U.S. April 30, 2018

    Ex-FBI Chief Denies Trump's 'Liar' and 'Leaker' Accusations

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01

    A former head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation moved to address criticism coming from the president of the United States, claiming that he did not leak classified materials while in office.

    James Comey has declared that contrary to the accusations made against him by Donald Trump, he never leaked classified materials during his tenure as FBI director.

    "I never leaked in office," Comey said during an interview with Axios on Monday.

    Comey also added that his definition of a "leak" is the "disclosure of protected information," and urged people to treat leaks and media coverage of Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged Russian collusion with skepticism.

    "Nothing is coming from the people who know what they're talking about," he remarked.

    Earlier in April, US President Donald Trump blasted Comey on Twitter, calling the former FBI boss a "proven leaker & liar," claiming that the latter allegedly leaked classified information and lied to Congress under oath.

    READ MORE: Trump Calls Comey 'Either Very Sick or Very Dumb'

    Trump’s accusations came following the release of excerpts from Comey’s new memoir titled "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership" which paints an unflattering image of the Trump administration.

    Related:

    US Voters Trust Comey More Than Trump - Poll
    Putin and Trump Didn't Address Comey's Prostitute Allegations - Kremlin
    Former FBI Chief Comey-Trump Memos Submitted to Congress by Justice Department
    Tags:
    denial, accusations, media leaks, Donald Trump, James Comey, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse