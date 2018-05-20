Trump to Ask Justice Dept to Probe if FBI "Infiltrated, Surveilled" His Campaign

US President Donald Trump stated he would demand the country's Justice Department probe into the FBI/DOJ meddling in the 2016 US presidential election upon the request of "people within the Obama administration".

The US president took on Twitter to clarify the reported FBI/Department of Justice's involvement in 2016 presidential election, reasoned, as he assumed, by political purposes.

"I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for political purposes, " the president wrote on Twitter.

Trump has specified that he would also like to investigate whether this alleged surveillance or infiltration into the elections was carried out by some people from the administration of his predecessor, Barack Obama.

Prior to that, Intercept reported that FBI's secret informer in the so-called "Russian probe" was ex-CIA agent Stefan Halper. The conclusion was made on the basis of an analysis of previous publications in the US media concerning this secret informer, whose name, at the request of the FBI, was not called.

The New York Times, referring to informed sources, reported that the informant was an ex-employee of the administration, who teaches in the UK, is known in Washington and previously was also a source of information for the CIA. At the request of the FBI, the informant met with staff members George Papadopoulos and Carter Page to find out if they collaborated with Russia. The publication noted that the informant is an "American citizen teaching in Britain." A similar report was also published by the Washington Post.

Earlier in the day, the US president has mocked The New York Times report concerning the topic of 2016 election, which he called the "most expensive Witch Hunt". The report alleged that an Israeli-linked company manipulated the vote through social media, aiming to ensure Trump's victory.

After Donald Trump has won the election, the special counsel's team had been probing alleged Russia's involvement in the vote, repeatedly denied by Moscow. The investigators have failed to find any evidence of Russia's meddling or any collision between Trump's campaign and Moscow. Thus, the president called on investigators to stop the probe.

