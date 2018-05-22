Register
03:54 GMT +322 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The FBI headquarters building in Washington, DC.

    ‘Classic Intelligence Operation’: FBI Can’t Pretend It Didn’t Spy on Trump Team

    © AFP 2018 / YURI GRIPAS
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    On Saturday, it was revealed that Stefan Halper, an FBI informant, was part of an ongoing scheme to dig up dirt on the Trump campaign as the 2016 Election Day approached by speaking to key members of the campaign, including Carter Page and George Papadopoulos.

    In response to the news, an outraged US President Donald Trump called on the US Justice Department to launch an investigation into the newly surfaced claims. Following Trump's formal request, the Justice Department issued its own request to its internal watchdog to determine whether rules or laws were broken by its probe of the campaign amid the heated presidential contest, according to the Wall Street Journal.

    Speaking with Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear, Ted Rall, an award-winning editorial cartoonist, indicated that despite Trump's apparently paranoia, his claims simply cannot be ignored in this particular situation.

    "He's right," Rall told show hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou, referring to Trump's tweetstorm that suggested the FBI was spying on him. "It's tempting to dismiss the words of a blowhard, but in this case… the blowhard is telling the truth."

    President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    FBI Used Informant in Trump Campaign Only Over Russia Ties Suspicion – Reports

    "By an objective definition, the FBI was spying on the Trump campaign. This guy, Stefan Halper was clearly involved in doing exactly that and there's no other way you could interpret what he was up to," he added.

    With Halper having met independently with Trump insiders such as George Papadopoulos, Carter Page, Mike Flynn and Paul Manafort, Rall stressed that the 73-year-old Cambridge professor was clearly operating on behalf of the FBI in "a classic intelligence operation."

    "It's amazing that anyone can call it anything other than spying," Rall told Kiriakou. "Some people have been trying to spin it on social media as the FBI doesn't spy, [rather] it merely protects America from threats. But, obviously, the FBI spies, you can ask the Black Panthers whether the FBI spies."

    Acknowledging that a potential FBI scandal might be on the horizon, Rall told Becker "we are entering a new phase" and it's unclear "how the media is going to handle this."

    "This goes really contrary to [the media's] narrative and it's going to be interesting to see whether they're forced to cover this or if they're going to just put their hands over their ears and go ‘La, la, la, we can't hear this,'" Rall concluded.

    Related:

    FBI Investigating 1,000 Potential 'Lone Wolf' Terrorists
    'I Would Do It Again': McCain Proud of Decision to Give 'Trump Dossier' to FBI
    Lay Down Your Arms: 2017 Marked Most Active Shooting Incidents Yet Says FBI
    Ex-FBI Chief Denies Trump's 'Liar' and 'Leaker' Accusations
    Last Emperor Rises: WATCH Emelianenko KO Mir After 'Great' Meeting With FBI
    Tags:
    Informant, Spying, US Department of Justice, DOJ, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Stefan Halper, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Colorful Magic: Carnival of Cultures in Berlin
    Colorful Magic: Carnival of Cultures in Berlin
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse